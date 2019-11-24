‘You can’t predict how a movie will turn out’

He has never been a lead actor but Jim Sarbh’s roles have always stood out. Be it in movies like ‘Neerja’, ‘Death In The Gunj’, ‘Padmaavat’ and ‘Sanju’ or in Amazon Prime’s web series ‘Made in Heaven’, the actor has played characters that left an impression.

He has also done extensive work in theatre, including directing. He spoke to Metrolife about his work and his film ‘The Wedding Guest’ which premiered on PrivéHD on November 23.

It’s been over a year since the film ‘The Wedding Guest’ hit the screens. Do you remember what it was like working with your co-actors, Dev Patel and Radhika Apte?

They are both very good actors and working with them was fun. We hung out and played table tennis after busy days of shooting. It was our way of unwinding.

What’s the film about?

I play the guy who Dev Patel’s character hires to kidnap his girlfriend. The film sort of picks up from there.

What are you busy working on now?

I’m doing two plays at the moment. It’s going to be a busy couple of weeks.

Do you choose scripts for theatre, movies and web series differently?

Oh, yes. With theatre, it’s purely based on the content. With others, it’s a variety of things. It could be the director, the platform or the script itself. Sometimes you do a movie every now

and then just to stay in the public eye. Even by that logic, I still try to choose things that I get excited about. But things are funny at times.

With plays, you can predict how things will go. But in a film, it really depends on other actors and directors. In my case, I read the script and take it up if I find it interesting. But when it’s finally out, I sometimes wonder how this even happened.

Does going back to the theatre after a movie project help?

Definitely. You get to learn from another director, approach a scene differently and add different colours and flavour to your work.

What more do you want to explore?

Everything!