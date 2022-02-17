Zen art on display

Zen artist Bodhiselvam is displaying his latest artworks at Gallery Time and Space, Lavelle Road.

‘Beyond Eight — A Journey Inwards’ consists of 21 artworks tracing the artist’s spiritual journey over the last decade. “The art is inspired by everything that I have seen and observed from a young age. It’s the cumulation of all my experiences, interactions, meditation and knowledge,” says the artist.

He creates all his art in a meditative state. “To me, zen is a state of mind, similar to that of an untouched rock. It has a stillness to it, but still remains connected with nature,” he explains.

He advises visitors to not look for meaning in his works. “I want them to enjoy the visuals. I want them to look at it in the way one would look at the moon,” he adds.

The works showcased at the gallery are a combination of paper, canvas, acrylic, pen and ink. “Resources available at the moment also play a deciding factor in the mediums and materials used,” he adds.

The exhibits are on display till March 5, 10.30 am to 7 pm.