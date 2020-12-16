2020: Twitter top trends

So what did people tweet about in the year that is ending? It has been a year of many lows and few highs, and of course Covid-19 has been on everyone’s mind. Twitter has just released its year-end insights, you will be happy to know there were moments on the microblogging site that were not so gloomy.

Covid Conversations

#Covid19 dominated most conversations on Twitter this year. People turned to the social media site to seek reliable information, connect with experts and follow what was happening in real-time. Tweets expressing gratitude increased by 20 per cent globally, with particular recognition of doctors and teachers.

Hashtags such as #Coronavirus, #JantaCurfew as well as those that encouraged people to #WearAMask, #StayHomeStaySafe and maintain #SocialDistancing were also popular. Within the context of the virus, other popular topics of conversation included the adverse impact on migrant workers.

In current events

Sushant Singh Rajput and and the alleged rape of the young Dalit woman in Hathras were two of the most talked about events. Apart from paying tribute to the actor, many took to the platform to share their views about the entertainment industry and discuss developments around the investigation into his passing. In July 2020, fans celebrated the late actor by sharing their love for his last film #DilBechara.

People tweeted about the rape, sharing perspectives, and demanding justice using the hashtag #DalitLivesMatter.

Light a lamp

During his ‘9 PM-9 Mins’ public address, PM Modi requested people of India to light lamps from the safety of their homes as a symbolic gesture of solidarity towards one other. This became the most retweeted tweet by a politician.

Dhoni shines

Cricketer MS Dhoni took to the platform to thank PM Modi for sending him a letter that appreciated his achievements and contribution to cricket in India. The Tweet was met with applause from sports fans across the nation making it the most retweeted tweet by an athlete.

Celebrating family

Virat Kohli’s tweet that announced Anushka Sharma’s pregnancy became the most-liked tweet of 2020. Anushka Sharma’s tweet celebrating the same news was also in the top five most liked tweets of the year.

Bachchan fanfare

Amitabh Bachchan’s tweet where he shared his diagnosis of Covid-19 was the most quoted tweet of the year. He also requested people who had been in close proximity to him to get tested, spread awareness about the virus and shared measures to be taken in case of exposure.

Who is Binod?

A mention of ‘Binod’ in a video by a user @SlayyPoint set off the meme. Creators, brands and even the police jumped in on the conversation, changing their profile names and tweeting videos and pictures, making it the most popular meme of the year.

People’s favourite

Rashmika Mandanna emerged as the fourth most-mentioned south

Indian actress, following Keerthy Suresh, Kajal Aggarwal and Samantha Akkineni.

Selfie time

A tweet of actor Vijay where he posted a selfie with his fans in February found a lot of love among the fans of Tamil cinema.

It was the most retweeted tweet of the year on Indian Twitter.

#ThisHappened

These were the most tweeted hashtags this past year

In sports

#IPL2020: As the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League took place, Twitter was abuzz.

#WhistlePodu: The MS Dhoni-led team Chennai Super Kings was the most tweeted about team, where people used the hashtag #WhistlePodu

#TeamIndia: The performance of the Indian Women’s cricket team at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup created cheerful conversations.

In movies

#DilBechara: Fans of Sushant Singh Rajput expressed their love for the actor and appreciated his last on-screen performance.

#SooraraiPottru: Fans declared the movie a masterpiece, praising performances of actors Suriya and Aparna Balamurali.

Nostalgia

#Ramayan: As it made a comeback on DD National, fans celebrated by sharing memes and memories related to their childhood experiences of watching the show.

#Mahabharat: With its rerun on DD National, viewers reminisced about their memories of the show.

Hobbies and interests

#Photography: Professional as well as budding shutterbugs shared their clicks.

#Yoga: As people turned towards a healthy lifestyle while at home, conversations about yoga spiked.

#Poetry: Inspirational poetry took off this year. Many shared rhymes.