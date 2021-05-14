3 mango desserts to relish this season

With mangoes in season, fruit lovers are scouting for recipes to prepare. Mango is the king of fruits and here are some easy-to-prepare dessert recipes that will leave you feeling like a king or queen.

Mango Kulfi

Ingredients:

1.5 cup whole milk

200 ml sweetened condensed milk

1 cup chopped mangoes

½ cup cream

A pinch of cardamom powder

A pinch of crushed saffron

Method:

Make the kulfi mixture by adding whole milk, sweetened condensed milk and a cup of chopped mangoes in a blender. Keep blending until smooth. Add cream (can be whipping or heavy cream) into the mix.

Sprinkle cardamom powder and crushed saffron. Blend again till mixed well. (If the mix needs to be sweeter, add 1 to 2 tablespoons of sweetened condensed milk.)

Pour the mixture into small bowls, cups or moulds accordingly.

Freeze for 6 to 8 hours or overnight. Make sure to cover with lids.

Sprinkle cardamom powder or crushed saffron before serving. Serve with whipped cream, if served as slices.

Mango Mastani

Ingredients

3 large mangoes

3 tbsp sugar

1.5 cups full cream milk

1-2 scoops vanilla ice cream Sliced dry fruits like pistachios, almonds and cashews, and tutti-frutti.

Method

Peel and chop three large mangoes and blend them in a mixer. Set aside 2 to 3 tbsp of cut mangoes for topping. Add 2 to 3 tbsp sugar and 1.5 cups of full cream milk. Blend it to a thick milkshake consistency.

Add sugar if sweetness quotient is less. You can also skip sugar if the mangoes are too sweet. Add ice cubes while blending.

Pour the mix into a glass and leave space for the ice cream.

Place one or two scoops of vanilla ice cream. If you want to splurge in mango flavour, use mango ice cream.

Place mango pieces. Top with sliced pistachios, almonds, cashews and tutti frutti.

Serve chilled.

Mango Ice cream

Ingredients:

2 large Alphonso mangoes

3 cups whipping cream

2 tbsp sugar

1 to 2 tbsp of honey

Method:

Peel and chop 2 large Alphonso mangoes. Add them into a blender and blend to a smooth pulp.

Add sugar or powdered jaggery into the pulp. You can also add some honey. Mix till the sugar dissolves well. In another vessel, whip the whipping cream (which must be cold) till you get soft peaks. Add the pulp to the whipped cream, and fold gently. After mixing evenly, spread the mix out into a container with a lid.

Freeze for three hours or until half-frozen. Transfer this mix into a blender and whip again on medium speed for a few minutes until smooth.

Pour the mix into the same container and freeze until it sets.

While serving, top with honey, chocolate or caramel sauce, or just mint leaves.