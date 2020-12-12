5 Christmas-inspired drinks for good cheer

Christmas is just around the corner. If, like us, you have been jotting down lists after lists of things you need to get done before the big day, you might also be trying to crack that perfect menu for Christmas dinner.

So, here is a list of drinks you can make to get the festive cheer going. Psst... you can start making them and have test runs before the party.

Non-alcoholic Sangria

Ingredients

Oranges, sliced 2

Grapefruits, sliced 2

Cranberries, 1 cup

Pomegranate juice, 500 ml

Orange juice, 1 cup

Tea bags, 2

Grapefruit flavoured sparkling water, 600 ml

Star anise, cinnamon sticks, fresh cranberries, to garnish

Method

Pre-heat oven to 400ºF. On a baking sheet, place sliced oranges, sliced grapefruit and cranberries. Bake for 30-40 minutes, or until cranberries burst and caramelise a bit.

Meanwhile, boil pomegranate juice and orange juice.

Once boiling, add the tea bag and steep for five minutes.

Remove tea bags. Add in caramelised fruit and let sit in the fridge for at least two hours or overnight.

Fill a glass half full of the sangria mix and fill the rest of the glass with grapefruit sparkling water.

Garnish with anise stars, cinnamon sticks and fresh cranberries.

White Russian Mocktail

Ingredients

Cream, 1/4 cup

Whole milk, 1/2 cup

Dry sparkling cranberry soda, 1/2 cup

Coffee flavoured syrup, 2 tbsp

Fresh cranberries, fresh rosemary sprigs, to garnish

Method

Skewer two cranberries on the end of a rosemary sprig and place in glasses.

Combine cream, whole milk, cranberry soda and coffee flavoured syrup together in a cocktail shaker with some ice.

Shake gently to mix

Pour into glasses

Mulled wine

Ingredients

Red wine, 750 ml

Cinnamon stick, large 1

Star anise, 2

Cloves, 4

Lemon zest, 2 strips

Caster sugar, 4 tbsp

Sloe gin, 100 ml (optional)

Method

Put the red wine, cinnamon, star anise, cloves, lemon zest and sugar in a large pan. Cook on a low heat for 10 minutes.

Remove from the heat and cool, leaving to infuse for about 30 minutes.

To serve, heat, without boiling, stir in the sloe gin and pour into mugs.