A long-distance love song

From being part of India’s Got Talent to being the voice behind some of Bollywood’s greatest hits, Jasleen Royal has made a mark in the music industry. She’s back this time with her single ‘Sang Rahiyo’, a song about long-distance relationships.She chats with Metrolife about the song and her plans in the industry.

What did you do during the lockdown?

Well, I recovered from Covid-19 and released my song. I’m not complaining because everyone is going through a lot and I’m doing okay. I’ve been fortunate enough to have recovered.

You’ve come a long way since the reality show and singing for movies. Have you crossed off most of the things from your bucket list?

There is always something or the other that keeps adding to that list. But I have crossed off working with Zoya Akhtar, Karan Johar and working in a film. Working with Amit Trivedi was another one of them. Having achieved this much, I am ambitious to do more and improve my craft.

You’re known as the ‘one-woman band’. Have you learnt more instruments?

During the lockdown, I picked up the accordion. I’ve been wanting to collaborate with my friend Radhika Madan. We finally did that and did a cover of ‘Lag Ja Gale’; she played the keyboard and I, the accordion.

Any others you plan to pick up?

I want to learn all of them!

You’re starring in most of your videos now. Do you enjoy being in front of the screen or behind-the-scenes more?

Since I started my career as an independent musician, I have been starring in my videos and it’s been fun. I like to get involved in it but I also know when to back off.

I realise that it’s important for the creative director to bring their point of view and showcase their vision. I’m happy to follow what they have in mind. But working on the theme of it and the other processes of a video is quite fun.

Tell us about your new song ‘Sang Rahiyo’.

It’s a love song that I shot with Ranveer Allahbadia. It’s about people growing in and out of love in this modern world. I think when you’re in love, you can be however you want with the other person — you can be yourself with them.

The song shows that you can find love anywhere if it’s meant to be, and if it’s the right person and someone who inspires you to evolve and become the best version of yourself.

What are your upcoming projects?

I’m working on the songs for Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s film ‘Shershaah’. There are also some of my own songs that I’m working on.

It’s been a great time for independent artistes, especially since the lockdown. What kind of changes would you like to see the industry for musicians?

I would like to see more people come forward and showcase their work. Yes, when you sing in a movie, the singer is never recognised because the song gets known under it. That’s definitely the sad part but it would be great to be recognised for the work we do. That’s why I have my own channel that’ll give me that space to create what I want and with people I want to collaborate with.