Acupressure is gaining in popularity to alleviate pain

People are often looking for alternatives to mainstream medicine. From cupping to Reiki, they consider many therapeutical practices for relief.

Acupressure is one such alternative that is gaining in popularity in Bengaluru. Similar in principle to acupuncture, here, professional practitioners apply physical pressure by hand, elbow or tools to the acupuncture points to clear various energy channels in the body.

Acupressure is a practice that is over 3,000 years old and it goes beyond “just pressing pressure points and healing someone,” says Dr Suman Choudhary, acupressure therapist from HSR Layout. She has been practising it for seven years.

“Acupressure is getting popular in Bengaluru. Many youngsters, especially the IT crowd, are opting for this. They usually visit me with stress, spine-related issues, and carpal tunnel syndrome,” she points out.

Acupressure is a branch of ‘’Traditional Chinese Medicines’ (TCM). It is used as an adjunct in the treatment of congenital conditions, psychological and menstrual disorders, infertility, aches and pains, infections, heart diseases, liver disease, cancer, boost immunity, heal migraine, depression, thyroid, and allergies.

What happens if a wrong pressure point in pressed?

The risks of pressing a wrong pressure point are not life-threatening. However, the wrong pressure on the wrong nerve may end up giving one an added discomfort along with the existing one. Thus, it is advisable that a professional who knows the anatomy of the body deals with these practices.

Dr Navaneetha RK, BNYS, Molake Nature Cure, Sahakarnagar, explains, “You might not see any changes immediately, but if you stimulate the same wrong point over a period of time, you might end up aggravating other physical issues. For example, if you are being treated for digestive issues, but the kidney points are being stimulated, you might end up having problems such as an increase or decrease in urination, in the long run.”

An acupressure practitioner can study naturopathy and yoga sciences. It takes five-and-a-half-years of training to be able to perform these techniques, says Navaneetha.

Jayashri Kireeti, M D, acupressure, Aantarya Acupuncture and Acupressure Clinic, has been practicing in Bengaluru for four years. She says, “In this mode of treatment,

we work with the energy system. When there are energy imbalances in the body, it manifests as diseases. We work on rebalancing that energy.”

This life energy is called ‘qi’ (pronounced as ‘chi’) in Chinese and is said to flow in definite pathways 24 hours. Any disturbance to this flow is what causes diseases. ‘Yin’ and ‘Yang’, the two aspects of ‘qi’ have to be in balance.

Bengaluru currently doesn’t have any universities that offer a course in acupressure, but Chennai and Maharastra have some.

Reflexology vs Acupuncture vs Acupressure

Reflexology

The plums and soles of our feet have different reflex points that correspond to different organs. It is believed that when pressure is applied on these points, ailments relating to the organ can be treated. For example, if the issue is indigestion, pressing certain pressure points on the feet that can solve it.

Acupuncture

A TCM in which fine needles are inserted into specific points to stimulate nerve-rich areas of the skin surface. There are 350 such points, which, when stimulated are said to bring the energy flow back into balance and relieve pain.

Acupressure

Much like the reflexology pressure points on the feet, we have similar points all over our body. They can be stimulated in various ways- clockwise rotation, anti-clockwise rotation, press and release, or constant pressure on the point.

All these three techniques, along with minor lifestyle changes, can help one get relief from different physical and psychological problems.

Institutes offering courses on acupressure

* Atama Acupuncture Training and Research Center, Salem, Tamil Nadu

* Indian Academy of Acupuncture Sciences, Maharashtra

* Acupressure Shodh Prashikshan Evam Upchar Sansthan, Allahabad.

(At present, there are no such courses available in Bengaluru)