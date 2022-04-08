An interactive music concert on Sunday

Poco A Poco, a Bengaluru-based music group, will present ‘This, That & Everything’, a musical concert. Students of Shubira D’Sa, the director of the group, will also be performing at the concert.

The multilingual music group returns to the live stage after a gap of two years. “Like most musicians, we remained on the online space for over two years due to the pandemic. While that was surely a new learning experience, the charm of live performances is something else. The team is thrilled to get back on stage,” says Shubira. Their first performance on April 9 has already sold out.

Launched in 2019, ‘Poco A Poco’ in Italian means ‘little by little’. “The name reflects the way the group has come together. It involves people from all walks of life,” she says. Along with running Poco A Poco, Shubira is also a piano and voice teacher. “My students will also be a part of this concert. There will be approximately 30 people performing and we will be covering a wide variety of songs of contrasting genres,” she tells Metrolife. The performers range from age 8 to 70.

The concert will be an interactive event. “We always try to interact with our audience. At some point, they are also encouraged to sing along. This

is also why we try to keep the audience fairly small so that the event becomes an engaging experience for all,” she adds.

Watch ‘This, That & Everything’ on April 10 at 4 pm and 6.30 pm at Alliance Française in Vasanth Nagar. Tickets available on BookMyShow.