Avocado and its many avatars

Avocado isn’t a fruit that we are unfamiliar with. Come summer and almost everyone looks forward to consuming butter fruit milkshake. Every small juice shop will stock up the fruit and eventually become a best-seller for the season.

Though it’s a seasonal fruit, thanks to commercialisation, it’s available in supermarkets and online vendors. And over the years, we have learnt to consume it in more than just milkshakes.

Mexican fiesta

Guacamole is the Mexican dip that most of us are familiar with. A popular combination with nachos, it’s traditionally made by mashing ripe avocados, lime juice, cilantro, jalapeno and salt. You probably know the version that has sour cream and tomatoes.

Breakfast snack

Making an avocado toast seems to be the easiest for many office-goers.

All you need is a ripe fruit that you can easily mash, add some salt, pepper and chilli flakes for the extra factor. Spread it on the bread of your choice and it’s as simple as that. When you have more time, deck up the toast with cherry tomatoes, microgreens and even an egg on top to make it a complete meal.

Hummus calling

Not many restaurants in the city have added this to the menu but avocado hummus is slowly catching on. The combination of chickpeas, avocado and tahini make it a great dip.

With garnished it with cilantro and red pepper flakes, you get that hint of spice; the hot pita bread to go with it is a match made in heaven.

Dessert time

Interestingly, the amalgamation of chocolate and avocado is a dessert lover’s dream come true. From mousse, peanut butter to cakes, this exotic fruit has a character like no other. The buttery taste of the fruit makes it perfect for it to be a dessert.

Beauty regime

Yes, you heard it right. It’s used in beauty products too. Its rich source of potassium and antioxidants make the fruit a superhero for your skin.

If you don’t want to spend a bomb on these products, you can even make these face packs at home.

It works well as an anti-ageing face mask as it has Vitamin E and other antioxidants.

If you have had a tiring day, instead of putting a sliced cucumber over your eyes, try an avocado slice.

The fruit is great for your hair too. It has moisturising properties that it’ll help restore your hair’s natural shine and repair dry and damaged hair.

How to pick avocados

Hold the fruit in the palm of your hand and gently squeeze it. You’ll know it’s ripe if it yields to the firm. Don’t press it with your fingers. If it feels soft or mushy, it’s overripe.

Health benefits

With half the city becoming health-conscious, many have added avocado as part of their diet. In fact, it’s even considered to be a superfood.

The fruit is said to have 20 different vitamins and minerals. It also contains small amounts of magnesium, phosphorus, iron, zinc and copper among others.

Avocado helps you maintain healthy bones as it has Vitamin K present in it.

The fruit will protect you from the colon, cervical cancer and pancreatic diseases. Researches believe that the folate present protects against these unwanted diseases.

Because of the folate present, it can decrease the risk of depression too.

The high in fibre fruit can help prevent constipation and help maintain a healthy digestive tract.