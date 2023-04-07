B’luru trekker sets twin records

B’luru trekker sets twin records

Naveen Mallesh climbed Mount Kinabalu in Malaysia on February 25 and Mount Fansipan in Vietnam on February 28

Team Metrolife
Team Metrolife,
  • Apr 07 2023, 02:04 ist
  • updated: Apr 07 2023, 02:06 ist
Naveen Mallesh at Mount Kinabalu.

A 35-year-old entrepreneur from Bengaluru has become the fastest Asian to climb two challenging peaks, Mount Kinabalu and Mount Fansipan.
Naveen Mallesh climbed Mount Kinabalu in Malaysia on February 25 and Mount Fansipan in Vietnam on February 28. The Indian Book of Records, and the Asian Book of Record verified and approved his attempt recently, giving him the title ‘Fastest to summit mountain peaks of Malaysia and Vietnam by an individual’.
He completed the trek in just three days, 10 hours and 49 minutes, “braving challenging terrain and weather conditions”. At 4,095 metres above sea level, Mount Kinabalu is the highest mountain peak in Malaysia, and has steep cliffs and rugged trails that make it a challenge to climb. Located in the northwest region of Vietnam, Mount Fansipan sits at 3,147 metres high, and is called the ‘The roof of Indo-China’.
“It is always a proud moment for me to hoist the Indian flag on all the summits I climb. Never knew that it would become a record but I am thrilled to have achieved this feat,” said Naveen in a statement. Founder of TrekNomads, a Bengaluru-based trekking community, Naveen aims to inspire more Indians to take up mountaineering as a hobby or sport.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Mountaineer
Naveen Mallesh
Mount Kinabalu

Related videos

What's Brewing

Female bushcrickets at higher predation risk: Study

Female bushcrickets at higher predation risk: Study

Stormy Daniels says Trump should not go to prison

Stormy Daniels says Trump should not go to prison

Japan: Vending machine sells meat from intruding bears

Japan: Vending machine sells meat from intruding bears

Siddharth Anand to direct YRF's 'Tiger vs Pathaan'

Siddharth Anand to direct YRF's 'Tiger vs Pathaan'

King Charles backs research into monarchy's slave links

King Charles backs research into monarchy's slave links

We will make them run for money: Salman on new actors

We will make them run for money: Salman on new actors

 