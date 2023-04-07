B’luru trekker sets twin records

A 35-year-old entrepreneur from Bengaluru has become the fastest Asian to climb two challenging peaks, Mount Kinabalu and Mount Fansipan.

Naveen Mallesh climbed Mount Kinabalu in Malaysia on February 25 and Mount Fansipan in Vietnam on February 28. The Indian Book of Records, and the Asian Book of Record verified and approved his attempt recently, giving him the title ‘Fastest to summit mountain peaks of Malaysia and Vietnam by an individual’.

He completed the trek in just three days, 10 hours and 49 minutes, “braving challenging terrain and weather conditions”. At 4,095 metres above sea level, Mount Kinabalu is the highest mountain peak in Malaysia, and has steep cliffs and rugged trails that make it a challenge to climb. Located in the northwest region of Vietnam, Mount Fansipan sits at 3,147 metres high, and is called the ‘The roof of Indo-China’.

“It is always a proud moment for me to hoist the Indian flag on all the summits I climb. Never knew that it would become a record but I am thrilled to have achieved this feat,” said Naveen in a statement. Founder of TrekNomads, a Bengaluru-based trekking community, Naveen aims to inspire more Indians to take up mountaineering as a hobby or sport.