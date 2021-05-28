Beginner-friendly bread recipes

If you were one to jump into the banana bread bandwagon the last lockdown, maybe this time around you can expand your bread menu. Baking bread can seem intimidating, but as with anything, there is always a place to start. Here are some simple bread recipes that are beginner-friendly (they have been tried and tested by yours truly).

Basic bread

Ingredients

3/4 cup warm water

2 1/4 tsp active dry yeast

1 tsp salt

1 1/2 tbsp sugar

1/2 cup milk

1 tbsp vegetable shortening/butter

3 cups all-purpose flour

Method

Pour the warm water into a large bowl. Slowly stir in the yeast until it is dissolved.

Add salt, sugar, and milk to the bowl and stir until everything is combined.

Mix in the butter and two cups of flour. The shortening will continue to integrate into the dough while kneading.

If needed, add more flour, 1 tablespoon at a time.

Turn the dough out onto a floured board and knead for about 10 minutes. Add small spoonful of flour as necessary, until the dough is soft and smooth.

Put the dough in a greased bowl and turn the dough over so the other side is also greased.

Cover and let the dough rise in a warm spot for about 1 hour, or until doubled.

Punch down the dough. Turn the dough out onto a floured board and knead for 5 minutes.

Form the dough into a loaf and set it gently into a greased bread pan. Cover and let rise for about 30 minutes, or until doubled.

Preheat the oven to 375 F. Score the risen dough by cutting three slashes across the top with a sharp knife.

This step controls the direction in which the bread expands as it bakes. Place the bread in the oven and bake for about 35 to 45 minutes or until golden brown.

Turn out the loaf of bread and let it cool completely before slicing.

(Recipe courtesy: The Spruce Eats)

Onion Bread

Ingredients

2 tbsp white sugar

1 ½ cups warm water

2 tsp salt

2 tbsp shortening

1 tbsp minced onions

1/2 tsp dried oregano

3 and 1/2 cups bread flour

1/2 onion

2 tbsp butter, melted

Method

In a large mixing bowl, dissolve yeast and sugar in warm water. Let stand until creamy, about 10 minutes.

Stir salt, shortening, minced onions, oregano and 2 cups flour into yeast mixture. Stir in the remaining flour, 1/2 cup at a time, beating well after each addition. Cover with a damp cloth and let rise in a warm place until doubled in volume.

Punch the dough to deflate and place it into a lightly greased 9x5 inch loaf pan. Cover with a damp cloth and let rise until the top of the dough is within 1/2 inch of the top of the pan, about 40 minutes. Preheat oven to 190°C.

After the loaf has risen, arrange onion slices on top of the loaf. Pour melted butter over the slices and bake in preheated oven for 35 to 40 minutes, or until golden brown. Remove from pan to cool on a wire rack.

(Recipe courtesy: All Recipes)

No-knead skillet Foccacia

Ingredients

2 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 tsp salt

1 tsp dry instant yeast

3/4 cup lukewarm water

3 tbsp plus 3 tsp extra-virgin olive oil, divided

2 tsp coarsely chopped fresh rosemary leaves

1/4 tsp flaky sea salt

Method

Place the flour, salt, and yeast bowl. Add the water and 2 tbsp of the oil and mix until a rough ball of dough forms.

Drizzle 2 tsp oil in a large bowl. Flour your hands, scoop the dough out of the bowl and form it into a smooth ball. Place the ball in the oiled bowl and turn it so it’s coated on all sides. Cover with plastic wrap or a kitchen towel and let it sit at warm room temperature until doubled in size.

Drizzle 1 tsp oil in 10-inch cast iron and rub it over the bottom and sides. Punch down the dough and place the dough in the skillet. Using your fingertips, coax and stretch the dough to cover the bottom of the skillet and reach all the way to the edges.

Cover with plastic wrap or a kitchen towel and let rest at warm room temperature until puffed and slightly risen (30 to 40 minutes). Preheat oven to 230°C.

Use fingertips to gently dimple the surface of the dough. Drizzle the remaining 1 tbsp of oil over the dough so that it pools in some of the indentations. Sprinkle with rosemary and flaky salt.

Place in the oven. Turn the heat down to 200°C. Bake until lightly golden-brown, 20 to 25 minutes. Remove from the oven. Cool for at least 15 minutes before slicing and serving.