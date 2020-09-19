Book to help animal shelter

Author, jazz vocalist, composer, bandleader and former vice president of Explocity.com Radha Thomas' love for animals led her to write a book about street dogs. Titled 'Dog Tails', it's a true story about a few entitled street dogs in the city. Illustrated by Reynold Philip, all the proceeds from this book will go to Charlies Animal Rescue Centre in Yelahanka.

Some of Radha's published books include 'The Cauliflower Diet', 'Men On My Mind' and 'More Men On My Mind'.

Speaking to Metrolife, she says, "I've been a dog lover as long as I can remember but this is about Brownie, a street dog that constantly runs away. This book is my way of making up for the lost time of discovering street dogs."

She realised that the animal shelter needs help, especially as their funds have become low since the pandemic. "The book is available on Amazon and anyone can purchase it. Every rupee earned from this goes directly to CARE's account," says Radha.

"The shelter has all kinds of animals, including dogs, cats, guinea pigs, rabbits, pigs, dugs and a calf. Founder Sudha Narayan has been doing a wonderful job in taking care of each and every one of them. As they run a clinic too, the expenses have gone up for them. I'm happy to help in whatever way I can," she says.

As she didn't have a professional publisher, she turned to her editor friend Tushita Patel to help. "The illustrations are done by Reynold who lives in Oman," she adds.

The book also has information about animal rights, caring for animals, the government’s responsibilities towards street dogs and the law.