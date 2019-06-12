Bulletproof coffee, the latest food trend

For as long as we can remember, we have been taught that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. So you need to ensure you have enough nutrition, carbohydrates, proteins and fibre in that meal. But lately, saturated fat is taking over the breakfast world, especially for those following a keto diet. They are opting for bulletproof coffee.

What is it?

It’s a drink that’s made with a combination of coffee, virgin coconut oil and butter. It almost looks like a latte and is said to have a range of benefits. Most fitness enthusiasts are opting for this drink to lose weight. You are asked to have this on an empty stomach. Bulletproof coffee is also said to prevent hunger, improve mental focus and maintain one’s energy levels throughout the morning.

Is it healthy?

While keto followers say that it helps them lose weight, nutritionists don’t agree. Nutritionist Sheela Krishnaswamy says, “I don’t promote keto diets for weight loss at all. But it’s become a fad now. And in this case, the way it helps you lose weight is by not making you hungry for a long period of time.”

She advises that people should have adequate nutrition but bulletproof is only high in saturated fat. “Butter, oil and caffeine don’t have necessary nutrients like protein, vitamins, carbohydrates, minerals and fibres. When your first meal of the day is substituted with this, it’s only the fat in the drink that keeps you energised; it doesn’t last long. Naturally, when you consume only high-fat food, you are risking the health of your heart, which leads to a rise in cholesterol level. Eventually, your gut health will be affected too,” explains Sheela.

Where do you get this?

It’s a popular item at Church Street Social, where many gym-goers stop by after their workout for a cuppa. Rizwan Amlani, CEO and co-founder of Dope Coffee Roaster, says, “Along with coconut oil, coffee and butter, we also add a dash of cinnamon powder and pumpkin seeds. It almost tastes like a thick protein shake.” Bulletproof coffee here is sold at Rs 300.

Burger Seigneur in Indiranagar also sells this coffee. Naufal, partner, shares, “We kept this on the menu just for two weeks and realised that there were regulars asking for it. With many following the keto diet, this seems to be a good option after your heavy workout in the morning.” It’s available at Rs 200.

If it’s bad, why continue having it?

Nutritionist Sheela says, “If you really want to have it, go ahead. You do have a coffee or tea every day anyway. But to have it as a breakfast substitute is not recommended. Have it with a balanced meal.”

How to make bulletproof coffee