City foundation focusing on sustainability launched

Kannada actor Samyukta Hornad has started a foundation with a friend to promote sustainability and environmentally friendly practices.

She co-founded the CareMore Foundation, with college friend Gotama Gowda, a tech entrepreneur, and wants to advocate the idea of sustainability and the environment through it. “We didn’t want to spread the message in a preachy way, but wanted to do many fun activities involving many people,” Samyukta says.

The core objective of CareMore is to bridge the gap which exists in most environment-focused organisations. Gotama says, “We will work with multiple organisations and spearhead projects with them.” Making ‘sustainability a part of one’s life’ is the main focus. “One of our activities included ‘Bring your own bits of waste’ and converting it to something artistic. Most of us made planters. Members of the group brought bottles, masks, tyres, unused shoes, spectacles covers, and we tried to turn it into something meaningful,” says Samyukta.

Plants were added to these planters and taken back home by each member. Gotama adds, “Turning waste items, which are stacked away at one’s homes unnoticed, into something that breathes out oxygen and reduces carbon footprint left a deep impact. We created a video too from the event, which was widely shared and fetched much feedback and messages.”

Upcoming events will be open to the public. “We want to invite and encourage youngsters in activities that better lives in the city,” Samyukta adds.

Check out CareMore Foundation on Instagram.