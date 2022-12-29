City startup aims toboost language learning

An online language learning platform started by a Bharatanatyam dancer is gaining traction among Bengalureans.

LanguageStation provides multi-dimensional learning, comprising instructor-led one-to-one live sessions, pre-recorded learning videos, and peer interaction to practise language skills.

“We also have an AI-based web browser extension, which provides words over and above what’s taught. Learners can also clarify their doubts via our chatbot and voice bot,” informs Savitha Reddy, a Teluguite raised in Bengaluru, who launched the platform in 2021 and revamped it this June.

“We have more than 1,600 registered users, and about 170 paid users learning different languages,” she informs about the adoption. Talking of their success so far, she says a batch of 20 students learned to speak Kannada fluently within a month in November. “Others have joined Hindi, Tamil, Sanskrit, Dutch, Korean, Arabic, German, and English classes,” she informs.

How it started

“The fear of the growing influence of outside culture, and dilution of the local culture” during the pandemic was the starting point for Savitha to offer language training. An article she read stated that 50% of people living in cities are immigrants, who neither speak the local language nor understand the local culture. They formed their own clusters because they felt they did not belong to the local community whereas the locals felt insecure about their jobs because of them, she remembers reading.

“If policies on ‘immigration integration’ are addressed properly, they could lead to social inclusions, economic benefits, cultural integration, and an opportunity to positively impact the entire population. I was inspired to commence this startup because of the social impact and value creation,” Savitha speaks about Language Station, which is incubated by PESU Venture Labs, an idea-stage venture capital fund created in association with PES University and CoCreate Ventures.

Savitha is herself a case study of what happens when you learn a new language. As a Telugite, she felt “left out” when friends in college would speak Kannada and talk about regional festivals and food. “I realised language and culture go hand in hand,” she recalls. She learnt the language by practising.

Different approach

Savitha relaunched the platform because she realised the instructor-led approach “is not a complete solution”. In an attempt to bridge the gap in the current learning system, she is, thus, offering a “peer-based learning system where we can interact, connect, communicate and enjoy the process to keep us motivated to continue learning and excel in it”.

Savitha says children learn languages by first listening and then imitating and speaking.

“Reading and writing come much later and many of us still do not know the grammar of the language we speak. Our method of teaching languages is the same — functional, one that is the closest to the natural method of learning languages,” she explains.

*Courses are available to individuals, colleges and corporates. To enrol, sign up on Languagestation.co. Fee is

Rs 999 per learner per language for a year.