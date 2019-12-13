‘Comparison between my father and me is unavoidable’

Manoranjan Ravichandran, son of actor, director and producer Crazy Star Ravichandran, is a third-generation actor in the Kannada film industry. He believes his foray into films was a natural progression. Having completed three films in just about two years, Manoranjan, who made his debut in Kannada film industry with ‘Saheba’, says every project offers him something new to learn.

Manoranjan is presently shooting for ‘Mugilpete’, where he plays an agent for a motor financing company, who seizes vehicles of loan defaulters. “I have three major fight sequences and I have worked really hard to get a beefed-up look. After my earlier films, this one comes as a good change because it portrays a side of me that people have been waiting to see for a long time. I have been asked why I don’t do action films. ‘Mugilpete’ is the answer to that,” Manoranjan tells Metrolife. He is currently shooting in Sakleshpur.

‘Mugilpete’, says Manoranjan, is a neat blend of comedy, sentiment, romance and action. “You will see how the relationship between a mother and son pans out, the sizzling chemistry between two people in love and the right dose of comedy that helps strike the perfect balance,” says the actor.

The film also has veteran actors Tara, Avinash and Sadhu Kokila among others. And Manoranjan says he learnt a lot from them just by observing their work. “Tara plays my mother in the film. There was a scene where she made an improvisation in the expression and dialogue. I thought that she had forgotten her lines. It is only later that I realised that she made a change on the spot and that came out perfectly,” observes Manoranjan.

How has his father influenced his choice of films and style of acting? “My father has never really influenced my style of acting. Some of his traits come naturally to me. In fact, during shooting for ‘Mugilpete’, I was told by the director not to slip my left hand into my pocket because that’s my father’s trademark style. But on many occasions, I did just that. These are some of the things that come naturally to me,” Manoranjan points out.

How does he deal with the comparisons between his father and himself? “The comparisons are inevitable. I am not worried about that. In fact, I am happy about it. I also feel that the trend has changed and people like to see a more natural and original style of acting rather than being subjected to a tried and tested formulae,” he says.

The young star says that he has imbibed the passion, dedication and punctuality towards the craft from his father.

‘Mugilpete’ is likely to have its release in May.