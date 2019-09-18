Concert to trace growth of Hindustani classical music

What happens when two powerful instruments- sitar and veena - come together? A concert, titled ‘Dhrupad Khayal’, a Jugalbandi-style format, featuring Sharada Mushti on Rudra Veena, and Rajeev Janardan on sitar will be held on September 25 at 7 pm at The Courtyard, near Double Road. The evening will open with Sharada Mushti on Rudra veena, followed by Rajeev Janardan on sitar. There will be a presentation of Dhrupad and Khayal - the two essential styles of Indian Classical music-- as seen through the eyes of these musicians. Rajeev Janardan talks about what to expect at the concert.

What is the idea behind integrating the two instruments?

The idea behind the performance is not merely an integration but an honest attempt to get a glimpse into the natural course of evolution of Hindustani classical music over the years.

From the beginning of presenting music, for example in the king’s darbar, Dhrupad was always the first style of Shastriya Sangeet known to the modern world. All our references have evolved from there. Here, interestingly, the Rudra Veena is the only instrument that can emote the human voice in tone and modulation. It can also produce music that requires the exact same purity of notes and the expression that is required for the dhrupad form of music. Neither the music nor the instrument has changed since.

What can one expect at the concert?

The audience can expect a unique experience where they will travel through this evolution of Shastriya Sangeet from Dhrupad to Khayal, from the deepest depths to the highest highs of two highly evolved thriving art forms.

What’s unique about the concert?

Most definitely. These two art forms are generally never experienced in the same concert.

The evening will start with a Rudra Veena recital by Sharada Mushti. The second part will have Rajeev Janardan on the sitar.

What makes it unique is that since Indian classical music is intrinsically connected to light, the concert will be an attempt to take the audience on a journey through sound and light through an evening of transformations at sunset.