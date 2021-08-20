Cutchi Memon food now available for home delivery

The pandemic has brought a lot of home chefs to the fore in Bengaluru. In doing so, it has brought exposure to regional cuisines that fail to make it to the restaurant menu. The Cutchi Memon cuisine is one of them.

It’s the cuisine of the Memon Muslims from the Kutch region of Gujarat, who later settled in different parts of India. Their food is largely meat-based and their recipes, they are a secret, guarded by the community. Our little knowledge about this cuisine — the 'Cutchi Memon mutton biryani' that features aloo and lots of saffron, the 'warqi samosa' that comes in wafer-thin layers, the shallow-fried 'kheeme ki roti', or the semolina cake 'roat' — comes from cookbooks like ‘Recipes of Life for Life’, and ‘Spice Sorcery’.

Waseem Memon, who runs the Foodies of Bangalore Facebook group of over 1.48 lakh members, confirms to Metrolife that more people in Bengaluru are selling and eating the Cutchi Memon food since the pandemic upended the F&B scene.

“One, the business of people who were already catering the Cutchi Memon food has increased. Two, the women who were doing orders for their relatives are now also selling the food to people outside the community, mostly in their apartments. Three, women who lost their jobs or whose husbands were laid off because of Covid have turned home chefs,” explains Waseem, who hails from a Cutchi Memon family, one among the five thousand in Bengaluru.

At least 20 women from his Facebook group started selling the Cutchi Memon food after the pandemic hit, he says. Ume Kulsum is one of them. “I was let go from my job in November last year. That’s when I decided to turn my passion for cooking into business and now I really want to continue doing this,” says the Koramangala resident.

Her confidence stems from the fact that the word about the Cutchi Memon food has spread far and wide — she is getting orders from JP Nagar in the south to Jakkur in the north, and 20% are repeat customers. You’ll find the staples on her menu but also the 'Cutchi hare masale gosht ki biryani'. “In other biryanis, the mutton is cooked along with rice, but in this one, the mutton is pre-cooked and roasted for a long time. Bhoonana (or roasting) is a special Cutchi Memon art (sic),” explains Kulsum, who picked up these skills from her mother.

Likewise, Nausheen Sait says the Cutchi Memon food is different not because it uses out-of-the-ordinary ingredients, but because how these are cooked. So on her menu, you’ll find bona fide dishes like 'gud papdi', a wintertime sweet made from wheat flour, jaggery, ghee, dry fruits and desiccated coconut, but also, the Cutchi Memon take on things. These include 'kichda', a porridge of five dals, rice, broken wheat and mutton, 'pakan', a teatime snack, 'paya', a soup of lamb trotters, 'gond ke ladoo', sweet balls made from edible gum, and the mango pickle.

“I am so proud that people are appreciating our food, the food we eat in our homes, the food our ancestors have perfected over generations. I learnt to cook by observing my mother and mother-in-law in the kitchen,” says Sait, who has been running a catering business called Lazeez Khana since the end of 2019. The pandemic has boosted her orders “a bit” and she is now delivering to areas 20 kilometres from her home in Chikka Banaswadi.

Can this newfound patronage help the Cutchi Memon food find a foothold in the restaurant scene finally, given that two outlets, in Ulsoor and Frazer Town, have fizzled out in the past? Waseem, who works in real estate but is a foodie by passion, is hopeful. “The Cutchi Memon food is refined, so a bit expensive. The biryani pack comes for Rs 1,500-Rs 2,500. One 'kheeme ki roti' costs Rs 500-Rs 700. The 'warqi samosa' goes for Rs50-Rs80 apiece. And people are paying for them,” he makes his point.

