Deepavali treats for your loved ones

With discounts galore on online platforms, Deepavali gifting is made easy. Metrolife lists out a few knick-knacks for the day.

Puja gift box

Getting hold of everything for the puja can be tough. Here’s a gift box with items such as Laxmi Ganesha framed picture, sindoor box, akshat-roli box, brass diya, raksha sutra roll, copper kalash, and more.

Price: Rs 499

Where: www.amazon.in

Glitter bomb

This cool box is the perfect gift you can surprise that special someone with. The moment they open the box, a spring will pop out and spread glitter all over.

Price: Rs 390

Where: www.oyehappy.com

T for truffles

Gift these firework-lookalike chocolate truffles to someone who wants to indulge in the festive cheer while taking care of the environment.

Price: Rs 449

Where: www.flipkart.com

Kalash lights

Your friend has her place all decked up, but could use more lights? These unique kalash decoration lights will brighten up any room with its unique look.

Price: Rs 399

Where: www.archiesonline.com

Sweet something

A premium jute gift bag, just right for the one who loves chocolates. The bag consists of four Silk chocolates, a brass diya and a personalised card.

Price: Rs 950

Where: www.cadburygifting.in

Crystal delight

The goddess Laxmi idol will work perfect for the puja room or office space. Buy it for yourself or gift it to someone.

Price: Rs 1,349

Where: www.winni.in



Go nuts

The gift set consists of a Ganesha idol, set of four clay diyas and jars of almond, cashew, raisin and pista to indulge in.

Price: Rs 1,799

Where: www.fnp.com

Green touch

This combo includes a tin of Gulab Jamun (1 kg), cashews (200 gm), two diyas, a bamboo plant with container and a cane basket. Perfect for the one who believes in a green Deepavali.

Price: Rs 1,799

Where: www. giftalove.com

Lead kindly lantern

Made with iron and coloured glass, the red lantern will be a great addition to your décor space.

Price: Rs 499

Where: www. homecentre.in

Earthern lights

Gift this set of handpainted tealight diyas with platters, as they will make any corner look festive and grand.

Price: Rs 345

Where: www.igp.com