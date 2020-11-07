Deepavali treats for your loved ones

With discounts galore on online platforms, Deepavali gifting is made easy. Metrolife lists out a few knick-knacks for the day.
Puja gift box
Getting hold of everything for the puja can be tough. Here’s a gift box with items such as Laxmi Ganesha framed picture, sindoor box, akshat-roli box, brass diya, raksha sutra roll, copper kalash, and more.
Price: Rs 499
Where: www.amazon.in
Glitter bomb
This cool box is the perfect gift you can surprise that special someone with. The moment they open the box, a spring will pop out and spread glitter all over.
Price: Rs 390
Where: www.oyehappy.com
T for truffles
Gift these firework-lookalike chocolate truffles to someone who wants to indulge in the festive cheer while taking care of the environment.
Price: Rs 449
Where: www.flipkart.com
Kalash lights
Your friend has her place all decked up, but could use more lights? These unique kalash decoration lights will brighten up any room with its unique look.
Price: Rs 399
Where: www.archiesonline.com
Sweet something
A premium jute gift bag, just right for the one who loves chocolates. The bag consists of four Silk chocolates, a brass diya and a personalised card.
Price: Rs 950
Where: www.cadburygifting.in
Crystal delight
The goddess Laxmi idol will work perfect for the puja room or office space. Buy it for yourself or gift it to someone.
Price: Rs 1,349
Where: www.winni.in
Go nuts
The gift set consists of a Ganesha idol, set of four clay diyas and jars of almond, cashew, raisin and pista to indulge in.
Price: Rs 1,799
Where: www.fnp.com
Green touch
This combo includes a tin of Gulab Jamun (1 kg), cashews (200 gm), two diyas, a bamboo plant with container and a cane basket. Perfect for the one who believes in a green Deepavali.
Price: Rs 1,799
Where: www. giftalove.com
Lead kindly lantern
Made with iron and coloured glass, the red lantern will be a great addition to your décor space.
Price: Rs 499
Where: www. homecentre.in
Earthern lights
Gift this set of handpainted tealight diyas with platters, as they will make any corner look festive and grand.
Price: Rs 345
Where: www.igp.com
Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe