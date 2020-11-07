Deepavali treats for your loved ones

Deepavali treats for your loved ones

The festivities call for rituals, gifting and sharing. Here's what you can shop for

Tini Sara Anien
Tini Sara Anien, DHNS , Bengaluru,
  • Nov 07 2020, 02:01 ist
  • updated: Nov 07 2020, 02:03 ist

With discounts galore on online platforms, Deepavali gifting is made easy. Metrolife lists out a few knick-knacks for the day.

Puja gift box
Getting hold of everything for the puja can be tough. Here’s a gift box with items such as Laxmi Ganesha framed picture, sindoor box, akshat-roli box, brass diya, raksha sutra roll, copper kalash, and more.
Price: Rs 499
Where: www.amazon.in

Glitter bomb
This cool box is the perfect gift you can surprise that special someone with. The moment they open the box, a spring will pop out and spread glitter all over. 
Price: Rs 390 
Where:  www.oyehappy.com

T for truffles
Gift these firework-lookalike chocolate truffles to someone who wants to indulge in the festive cheer while taking care of the environment.
Price: Rs 449 
Where: www.flipkart.com

Kalash lights
Your friend has her place all decked up, but could use more lights? These unique kalash decoration lights will brighten up any room with its unique look.
Price: Rs 399 
Where:  www.archiesonline.com

Sweet something
A premium jute gift bag, just right for the one who loves chocolates. The bag consists of four Silk chocolates, a brass diya and a personalised card.
Price: Rs 950  
Where:  www.cadburygifting.in

Crystal delight
The goddess Laxmi idol will work perfect for the puja room or office space. Buy it for yourself or gift it to someone.
Price: Rs 1,349
 Where: www.winni.in
  
Go nuts
The gift set consists of a Ganesha idol, set of four clay diyas and jars of almond, cashew, raisin and pista to indulge in.
Price: Rs 1,799 
Where:  www.fnp.com

Green touch
This combo includes a tin of Gulab Jamun (1 kg), cashews (200 gm), two diyas, a bamboo plant with container and a cane basket. Perfect for the one who believes in a green Deepavali.
Price: Rs 1,799 
Where: www. giftalove.com

Lead kindly lantern
Made with iron and coloured glass, the red lantern will be a great addition to your décor space. 
Price: Rs 499 
Where: www. homecentre.in 

Earthern lights
Gift this set of handpainted tealight diyas with platters, as they will make any corner look festive and grand.
Price: Rs 345 
Where: www.igp.com

 

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

deepavali gifts
Deepavali
deepavali gifting

What's Brewing

Where key states stand in a day of decision for Biden

Where key states stand in a day of decision for Biden

'Zoo monkeys prefer traffic noise to natural sounds'

'Zoo monkeys prefer traffic noise to natural sounds'

What Biden can really do on climate, even sans Senate

What Biden can really do on climate, even sans Senate

Man finds diamond worth Rs 30 lakh in MP's Panna mine

Man finds diamond worth Rs 30 lakh in MP's Panna mine

Raza Murad remembers Sanjeev Kumar on death anniversary

Raza Murad remembers Sanjeev Kumar on death anniversary

How to make payments via WhatsApp

How to make payments via WhatsApp

 