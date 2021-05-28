Delicious jam recipes to amp up your breakfast

There’s no better way to preserve the fresh in-season produce than turning them into sweet and savoury jams. Grab the produce you have at home and get ready to whip up some finger-licking jams. You can use these to automatically elevate any breakfast, baked goods or even a simple peanut butter and jam sandwich.

Cinnamon apple jam

Ingredients

1 kg apples

1 cup water

½ cup white sugar

½ cup brown sugar

1 tbsp lemon juice

1 tsp cinnamon

Method

Peel, core, and roughly chop your apples into 1-inch pieces.

Combine apples with 1 cup water in a saucepan over medium-high heat. Bring to a simmer, stirring occasionally, and cook until fruit is tender and mixture has reduced by ¼. It should take about 15 minutes.

Add the sugars, reduce heat to medium, and cook, stirring frequently, until mixture is jammy and thick, for about 25 minutes.

Add lemon juice and cinnamon, and stir to incorporate.

Let the mixture simmer for 5 to 7 more minutes to allow cinnamon to infuse.

If the jam appears runny or watery, continue cooking until it reaches a gooey texture.

When the jam has reached the desired consistency, let it cool completely and transfer it into clean jars. Refrigerate. The jam will last up to two weeks.

Strawberry basil jam

Ingredients

2 cups crushed strawberries

1 teaspoon butter

1 cup sugar

3 tbsp chia seeds

¼ cup basil leaves

Method

Over medium heat cook the crushed strawberries with butter and sugar until everything is well combined.

Chop basil leaves to medium thickness and add them to the mixture. Cook mixture for three minutes.

Take the mixture off the heat and add in the chia seeds and give it a good stir.

Let the mixture rest and cool before transferring into jars. Refrigerate in air-tight containers and consume within two weeks.

Mango jalapeno jam

Ingredients

2 cups ripe mango pulp

4 jalapeno peppers, deseeded and diced

½ cup apple cider vinegar

½ cup water

2 tbsp lemon juice

2 cups sugar

1 tbsp agar-agar powder

Method

In a food processor, blend jalapeno peppers with apple cider vinegar until a smooth paste is formed. Do not add all the apple cider vinegar at once.

In a large pot combine all the ingredients except the agar agar powder and bring the mixture up to a medium boil, stirring continuously.

Let the mixture simmer for 20 minutes.

Mix in the agar-agar powder with ¼ cup of water and add it to the mixture and bring it to a rolling boil.

Once you receive the desired consistency remove from heat and let it cool.

Transfer into clean jars and refrigerate.