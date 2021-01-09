Easy breakfast recipes

As the old adage goes: eat breakfast like a king. It’s a new year, and many of us have taken the vow to make healthier choices this year. Let’s do that by starting the day right.

Besan chilla

Ingredients

Besan 2 cups

Water 2 cups

Green chili paste 1 tsp

Grated ginger 1/2 tsp

Carom seeds 1/4 tsp

Turmeric powder 1/4 tsp

Oil 2 tbsp

Salt to taste

Method

Take a mixing bowl and add all ingredients except water, one by one.

Add grated vegetables such as carrots, zuchini and capsicum for extra crunch.

Add water and mix well making sure that there are no lumps.

The batter should be of flowing consistency.

Heat a flat skillet. Once it is heated well, add oil.

Take one or two ladles full of batter and pour it on the hot pan.

You can spread the batter thick or thin according to your preference.

Cook for two minutes and then flip the chilla using a spatula.

Cook the other side also for two to three minutes on medium flame.

Mocha Porridge

Ingredients

Soft light brown sugar 1 tbsp

Dark cocoa powder 2 tsp

Espresso 70 ml

Vanilla extract 1 tsp

Oats 100 g

Unsweetened almond milk 500 ml

Dates, halved and thinly sliced 3

Ground cinnamon 1/2 tsp

Yogurt 80 g

Toasted almond flakes 2 tsp

Choco chips 1 tsp

Method

Pour sugar and cocoa powder in a small pan, and gradually add the espresso and vanilla, stirring until the sugar has dissolved.

Bring the mixture to a gentle boil over a medium heat.

Reduce the heat and simmer for 6-8 minutes or until slightly thickened and syrupy. Remove from heat and set aside to cool slightly.

Add oats into a medium pan and stir in the milk, dates, cinnamon and a pinch of salt. Cook over a low-medium heat for 4-5 minutes, stirring until thick and creamy. Divide the porridge between two bowls.

Top with the yoghurt, a drizzle of the mocha syrup, the almonds and choco chips.

Pumpkin Bread

Ingredients

Whole Wheat flour 1 1/2 cups

Cinnamon 2 tsp

Nutmeg 1/2 tsp

Allspice 1/2 tsp

Baking powder 2 tsp

Baking soda 1/2 tsp

Salt 1/2 tsp

Pumpkin purée 1 cup

Milk 1/2 cup

Cane sugar 1/2 cup

Extra-virgin olive oil 1/4 cup

Eggs 2

Vanilla extract 1 tsp

Method

Preheat the oven to 350°F and line an 8x4-inch loaf pan with parchment paper.

In a medium bowl, combine the flour, cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice, baking powder, baking soda, and salt.

In a large bowl whisk together the pumpkin purée, eggs, sugar, milk, olive oil, and vanilla until smooth.

Pour the dry ingredients into the bowl of wet ingredients and stir until just combined.

Do not overmix.

Spoon the batter into the loaf pan and bake 45 to 50 minutes or the top springs back to the touch and a toothpick inserted comes clean.