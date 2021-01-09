Easy breakfast recipes

As the old adage goes: eat breakfast like a king. It’s a new year, and many of us have taken the vow to make healthier choices this year. Let’s do that by starting the day right.
Besan chilla
Ingredients
Besan 2 cups
Water 2 cups
Green chili paste 1 tsp
Grated ginger 1/2 tsp
Carom seeds 1/4 tsp
Turmeric powder 1/4 tsp
Oil 2 tbsp
Salt to taste
Method
Take a mixing bowl and add all ingredients except water, one by one.
Add grated vegetables such as carrots, zuchini and capsicum for extra crunch.
Add water and mix well making sure that there are no lumps.
The batter should be of flowing consistency.
Heat a flat skillet. Once it is heated well, add oil.
Take one or two ladles full of batter and pour it on the hot pan.
You can spread the batter thick or thin according to your preference.
Cook for two minutes and then flip the chilla using a spatula.
Cook the other side also for two to three minutes on medium flame.
Mocha Porridge
Ingredients
Soft light brown sugar 1 tbsp
Dark cocoa powder 2 tsp
Espresso 70 ml
Vanilla extract 1 tsp
Oats 100 g
Unsweetened almond milk 500 ml
Dates, halved and thinly sliced 3
Ground cinnamon 1/2 tsp
Yogurt 80 g
Toasted almond flakes 2 tsp
Choco chips 1 tsp
Method
Pour sugar and cocoa powder in a small pan, and gradually add the espresso and vanilla, stirring until the sugar has dissolved.
Bring the mixture to a gentle boil over a medium heat.
Reduce the heat and simmer for 6-8 minutes or until slightly thickened and syrupy. Remove from heat and set aside to cool slightly.
Add oats into a medium pan and stir in the milk, dates, cinnamon and a pinch of salt. Cook over a low-medium heat for 4-5 minutes, stirring until thick and creamy. Divide the porridge between two bowls.
Top with the yoghurt, a drizzle of the mocha syrup, the almonds and choco chips.
Pumpkin Bread
Ingredients
Whole Wheat flour
1 1/2 cups
Cinnamon 2 tsp
Nutmeg 1/2 tsp
Allspice 1/2 tsp
Baking powder 2 tsp
Baking soda 1/2 tsp
Salt 1/2 tsp
Pumpkin purée 1 cup
Milk 1/2 cup
Cane sugar 1/2 cup
Extra-virgin olive oil 1/4 cup
Eggs 2
Vanilla extract 1 tsp
Method
Preheat the oven to 350°F and line an 8x4-inch loaf pan with parchment paper.
In a medium bowl, combine the flour, cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice, baking powder, baking soda, and salt.
In a large bowl whisk together the pumpkin purée, eggs, sugar, milk, olive oil, and vanilla until smooth.
Pour the dry ingredients into the bowl of wet ingredients and stir until just combined.
Do not overmix.
Spoon the batter into the loaf pan and bake 45 to 50 minutes or the top springs back to the touch and a toothpick inserted comes clean.
