Eight books to remove suicidal thoughts, develop empathy

It was World Suicide Prevention Day on September 10. Here are eight books that have tried to raise awareness on suicide prevention and instill positive thinking.
Reasons to Stay Alive
Author: Matt Haig
This book is an accessible and life-affirming memoir of the author’s struggle with depression, and how his triumph over the illness taught him to live. It is Matt’s inspiring account of how, minute by minute and day by day, he overcame the depression with the help of reading, writing, and the love of his parents and his girlfriend (and now-wife), Andrea. And eventually, he learned to appreciate his life.
No Time to Say Goodbye: Surviving the Suicide of a Loved One
Author: Carla Fine
This book brings suicide survivors from the darkness into the light, speaking frankly and with compassion about the overwhelming feelings of confusion, guilt, shame, anger and loneliness that most go through. She draws upon her own experience and conversations she has had with many other survivors and the coping tips she has picked from counsellors and mental health professionals.
How I Stayed Alive When My Brain Was Trying to Kill Me: One Person’s Guide to Suicide Prevention
Author: Susan Rose Blauner
As a survivor of multiple suicide attempts, Blauner eloquently describes the feelings leading up to a suicide. In a direct, non-judgemental, and loving voice, she offers affirmations and suggestions for those experiencing life-ending thoughts, and for their friends and family.
The Recovery Letters: Addressed to People Experiencing Depression
Author: James Withey
It is a series of letters written online by people recovering from depression, and it is addressed to those currently affected by a mental health condition. Addressed to ‘Dear You’, the inspirational and heartfelt letters provide hope and support to those experiencing depression. They are also a testament that recovery is possible. This book is full of motivational sayings.
Someone I Love Died by Suicide: A Story for Child Survivors and Those Who Care for Them
Author: Doreen T. Cammarata
This book is designed for adult caregivers to read to children who have survived suicide. The story in this book allows individuals an opportunity to recognise the normal grieving symptoms and to identify various interventions to promote healthy ways of coping with the death of a special person. The language used in this book is simple, and it is suggested that this book can be used in therapy.
Night Falls Fast: Understanding Suicide
Author: Kay Redfield Jamison
The author has weaved a historical and scientific exploration on the subject, also adding personal essays on individual suicides. She brings not only her remarkable compassion and literary skill but also her knowledge and research to bear on this devastating problem. It helps us to understand the suicidal mind, to recognise and come to the aid of those at risk, and to comprehend the profound effects on those left behind.
Shattered: From Grief to Joy After My Son’s Suicide
Author: Rebecca Tervo
This book talks about the grief that Rebecca faces after losing her 17-year-old son to suicide. It talks about all the questions that go through her mind, such as the reason for his suicide and how she is going to move on with her life.
You Are Not Alone: Hope for Hurting Parents of Troubled Kids
Author: Dena Yohe
This book is for the parents of kids who are showing self-harming tendencies or depression or who are struggling to cope with bullies. The book aims to give hope to parents that everything will be okay, and that they are not bad parents.
