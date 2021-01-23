Engineer and TV actor debuts as film heroine

Actor Bindushree began her career as a child artiste in the Kannada film industry. After working in 30 odd movies and a few serials, she is now the lead in ‘Laddu’ that released on January 22. An engineer by profession, Bindushree always dreamt of a career in the film industry. While her father was particular that she complete her academics, her mother has been a strong support system when it came to her passion.

In a chat with Metrolife, Bindushree shares her thoughts about the Kannada film industry and journey so far.

What drew you to acting despite a career in engineering?

I’ve always been passionate about acting in movies but my father wanted me to focus on my studies. After my graduation, my mother passed away and I wanted to fulfil her dream of watching me on the big screen again.

What kind of roles are you looking forward to working on?

I belong to an orthodox family, so I’m looking forward to traditional roles that are challenging and provide an opportunity for me to showcase my talent and prove myself.

What kind of subjects interest you when it comes to choosing projects?

I prefer stories that touch upon social issues. I also look at how substantial my role is in the plot.

Who do you idolise in the Kannada film industry?

I believe that Yash and the entire team of KGF has taken the Kannada industry to a whole new level. The industry is now receiving the due credit and attention that it has always deserved.

Are you happy with the way the subjects are panning out in the Kannada film industry?

I feel the Kannada industry has always tried to produce films that touch people’s hearts. Even today, that concept has not changed. The art of storytelling has got better with the rapid development of technology.

How was it to work as a child artiste? How did you balance acting and studying?

It was a wonderful experience. My mother was very supportive throughout my journey. It was easy for me to balance my studies along the way with the help of my teachers who were always encouraging in all my endeavours.