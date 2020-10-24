Films on ryots’ joys, agonies

The hardships and challenges faced by the farmers have often been represented on screen. Here are some movies that portray the true spirit of a farmer’s life.

Bangaarada Manushya (1972)

Dr Rajkumar plays the role of Rajiv, an educated lad in the city, who returns to his village. He tries hard to cultivate the land and with the help of engineers, he turns the land fertile. He becomes a respectable person in the village. ‘Agadu Endu’ is an inspirational song from this movie. The film talks about why it is important for farmers to use technology to cultivate their lands.

Maathaad Maathaadu Mallige (2007)

Directed by Nagathihalli Chandrashekhar, ‘Maathaad Maathaadu Mallige’ translates from North Karnataka’s colloquial Kannada as ‘Speak, Speak out, Jasmine’. It is a popular film starring Vishnuvardhan. He plays the role of Hoovaiah. The film highlights the repercussions of the liberal economic policy and its adverse effects on the farming community. It also highlights farmers’ deaths due to agricultural loans and effects of insufficient rainfall and lack of fair price to farmers.

Bangara (2017)

It’s a sequel of the movie ‘Bangaarada Manushya’. Shivarajkumar is a rich businessman man. He learns from his father Dr Rajkumar, who had dedicated his life for the farmers. Shivarajkumar also does the same and succeeds.

Neenello Naanalle (2006)

The movie features actors Anirudha, Rakshita and Vishnuvardhan. Anirudha plays the role of Santhosh, a rich boy, born to a billionaire. Directed by Dinesh Babu, the film and is a remake of the Telugu film ‘Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana’. It talks about the love between a city-bred boy a girl from the village and the complications that emerge from that.