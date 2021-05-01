Five movies to groove to

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

The biopic about blues singer Ma Rainey swept several awards this season.

Set in the 1920s, the movie recently won an Oscar for Best Makeup and Hairstyling, so be sure you’re in for not just a musical but a visual treat. The performances of Chadwick Boseman and Viola Davis have been lauded by critics and audiences alike. This is the former’s final film to release after he succumbed to cancer last year.

Ray

Another highly awarded biopic, the movie is based on the life of Ray Charles. Played by Jamie Foxx, it follows the high and lows of the blind American singer, songwriter, pianist, and composer’s journey. The music in the film is as celebrated as the film itself, with it winning two Grammys. Foxx’s performance earned him an Oscar that year.

Soul

Another Jamie Foxx starring Oscar winner, ‘Soul’ is the perfect film to watch with the whole family. It follows the life of a Jazz musician as he navigates life’s purpose. The film is a great introduction to music and its transformational power for children. But let the adults be warned, this movie will tug at your heartstrings like no other.

Whiplash

Directed by Damien Chazelle, ‘Whiplash’ is an intense viewing. It depicts the relationship between an ambitious jazz drummer and an abusive perfectionist bandleader. It was nominated for best picture at the Oscars and it won JK Simmons an Oscar for his role as the bandleader. The film is a brilliant depiction of the struggle to be the best and the pressures that come with it.

Chico and Rita

The film depicts a nearly operatic romantic tragedy, involving a lifelong affair of the heart between two Havana musicians.

The bilingual animated film has both Spanish and English dialogue.

It was nominated for an Oscar, for best-animated feature, the first nomination for a Spanish full-length animated film.