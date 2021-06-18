Five quick fix milkshakes

Be it children or adults, milkshakes are loved by all. These delicious creamy thick drinks are easy to make and can satisfy your craving to the fullest.

Metrolife puts together some recipes for you.

Chocolate milkshake

Ingredients

1½ cups milk (room temperature or chilled)

2-3 tablespoons sugar

3-4 tablespoons cocoa powder

3-4 tablespoons chocolate syrup

2 scoops of vanilla or chocolate ice cream

Method

In a blender put all the ingredients. Blend it well.

Pour it in glasses and serve immediately.

Mango milkshake

Ingredients

2 mangoes

1½ cups milk (room temperature or chilled)

2-3 tablespoons sugar (optional)

2 teaspoon vanilla extract

2-3 ice cubes (optional)

Method

Peel and dice the mangoes and put them in a blender.

Add milk, sugar, vanilla extract and ice cubes to it and blend well.

Pour it in tall glasses and serve immediately.

Strawberry milkshake

Ingredients

Take 8-10 strawberries

1 cup milk (room temperature or chilled)

1-2 tablespoons sugar (optional)

2-3 scoop of vanilla or strawberry ice cream

Method

Wash and dice the strawberries into two halves and put them into a blender.

Add milk, sugar and ice cream to it and blend it well.

Put it in glasses and serve immediately.

Banana milkshake

Ingredients

2-3 ripe bananas

10-15 cashew nuts or almonds (soaked)

1½ cups milk

2-3 dates (or sugar)

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2-3 ice cubes (optional)

Method

Peel and dice the bananas and put them in a blender jar.

Put the cashews or almonds (peel the almonds), milk, dates (remove the seeds), vanilla extract and ice cubes to it and blend it well.

Serve chilled.

Oreo milkshake

Ingredients

8-10 Oreo biscuits

1 cup milk

1-2 scoop vanilla ice cream

Method

In a bowl separate the cream from the biscuits.

Put the biscuits in a blender jar with milk and ice cream and blend it well.

Put it in glasses and serve immediately.