Five simple popcorn treats to munch on

Sweet, salty, or buttery, popcorn, in its many avatars, is everyone’s favourite. And watching a movie without popcorn is just incomplete. Whether you like it sweet, salty or cheesy, there’s an option for all.

As World Popcorn Day falls on January 19, here are some quick popcorn treats you can make for family and friends at home.

C for caramel choco

The classic caramel popcorn is appetising, but for a choco lover, anything with chocolate is a treat.

Drizzle some melted chocolate or syrup over a bowl of caramelised popcorn, add some peanuts and enjoy it while warm. Wash it down with a glass of warm milk.

A toast of popcorn

Dish out a quick dessert with caramelised popcorn, berries, marshmallows, candy bits or cake, and layer it in a wine glass. Use cream or condensed milk that extra sweet kick. It will look and make for a perfect addition to a special evening.

Berry love

Take your crispy popcorn and drizzle some berry sauce over it for a unique snack.

To make the sauce at home: take fine-cut strawberry pieces, add lemon juice and sugar syrup and boil, till it becomes a sticky paste that stretches.

Use over the popcorn and sprinkle powdered sugar, for a sweet tangy treat.

Matcha twist

Give your snack a green look. Whisk together 1 tbsp of confectioner’s sugar and 2 tsp of matcha tea powder.

Take a large bowl, put in the air-popped corn and toss it. Serve.

Snack mix

Think of a snack that has all the ingredients you like munching on and this snack might have it.

Mix the popcorn with salted pretzels, peanuts, oat, whole wheat cereal, and fruit loops. Add cheese sticks for a cheesy take.