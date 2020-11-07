Four lemon-based desserts to try

Lemon Tart

Ingredients

Sweet

shortcrust pastry

250 g cold butter cubed

400 g flour

100 g icing sugar

zest of 1 lemon

Two egg yolks

3-4 T ice water

Filling

500 ml cream

250 g sugar

9 extra-large free range eggs

250 ml lemon juice

zest of 2 lemons

Method

To make the pastry, combine the butter, icing sugar, flour and lemon zest in the bowl of a food processor.

Pulse until the mixture resembles rough bread crumbs.

Add the egg yolks and with the blender running, pour in the water, spoon by spoon until the mixture comes together in a ball.

Turn the mixture out onto a floured surface and shape into 2 discs.

Wrap in plastic wrap and place in the fridge for 15 minutes.

Pre-heat the oven to 180°c. Roll the chilled pastry out on a floured surface and press into 2x 28cm tart cases.

Blind bake the pastry for 10 minutes then remove the baking paper and baking beans and return the pastry back to the oven for another 10 minutes to finish baking.

Remove and set aside while you make the filling.

Turn the oven down to 100°c.

For the filling, heat the cream and sugar in a saucepan until small bubbles appear around the edge of the pan, do not allow to boil.

In a separate bowl, whisk the eggs. When the cream is hot, slowly pour into the eggs, whilst continuously whisking.

Pour in the lemon juice and lemon zest and mix well.

Strain the mixture into a jug and carefully pour into the baked tart cases.

Bake the tart for 50 minutes until the edges are set and the centre is still slightly jiggly.

Remove from the oven and allow to cool to room temperature before placing in the fridge to cool completely.

When you are ready to serve, slice the tart and serve with a dusting of icing sugar.

Lemon Cheesecake

Ingredients

100 g digestive biscuits

40 g butter

250 g cream cheese

280 ml double cream -300g

100 g caster sugar

Zest of 2½ lemons

5 tsp lemon juice -

To decorate

75 ml double cream - 80g

4 slices of lemon (halved)

Method

Line the base of an 18cm round loose bottomed tin with greaseproof paper or a reusable baking liner. Melt the butter (40g).Crush the digestive biscuits (100g).

Mix together the crushed biscuits and melted butter. Put the biscuit mix into the prepared tin and use the back of a spoon to push it flat. Put the tin into the fridge to chill while you make the topping.

Finely grate the zest of 2½ lemons. Squeeze out the juice until you have enough for 5 tsp and set aside.

Whip the double cream (280ml/300g) until it forms a soft peak. Add the cream cheese (250g), caster sugar (100g), lemon zest and lemon juice.

Whisk together until combined and thick.

Remove the tin from the fridge and add the lemon mixture. Add a little at a time and push the mixture down with the back of a spoon, so there are no gaps.

Once you’ve added all of your lemon mixture, smooth the top with a palette knife. Put your cheesecake into the fridge for at least 2 hours to set fully. When you’re ready to serve, carefully remove the cheesecake from the tin. You may find the edges become a little smudged as you do this.

If this happens, simply run a small palette knife around the edge of the cheesecake to smooth it out again.

Decorate your cheesecake

Whip the double cream (75ml/80g) until it forms stiff peaks. Put it into a piping bag fitted with a star nozzle and pipe 8 small swirls of cream around the edge of the cheesecake. Top each swirl with a half slice of lemon.

Lemon Mousse

Ingredients

340 g cream cheese, softened to room temperature

1 cup (225 g) powdered sugar

1 lemon, juiced (about ¼ cup)

pinch kosher salt

1 cup (238g) whipped topping, plus more for garnish

lemon wedges, for garnish

1 cup finely crushed shortbread cookies, plus more for garnish, optional step

Method

In a large bowl, beat cream cheese until it is light and fluffy. Add in the powdered sugar, lemon juice, and salt and beat until everything is combined.Gently fold in the whipped topping.

If you are adding the shortbread crust divide crushed shortbread cookies between four dessert cups. (This step is optional)

Equally divide lemon mousse into cups and refrigerate uncovered until thickened, (about 1 hour up 24 hours).

When ready to serve, top with remaining whipped topping and lemon wedges.