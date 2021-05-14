Four summer recipes for your dogs

Summer is here, and just like us, our little pooches would also love to cool down with the help of some ice-cold treats. Since dogs have a higher internal body temperature than us humans it becomes even more important to tweak their diets during the summer months to help them stay cool. Here are a couple of recipes that you can make at home to help your dog beat the heat.

Liver Ice Cream

Ingredients

100 gms cooked chicken liver (alternatives: blended bananas, mashed sweet potato)

400 gms curd

Method

Boil and puree the liver.

Whisk the curd until smooth.

Mix the liver and the curd till blended well.

Portion this out into 5 small bowls and freeze.

(Recipe courtesy Ishmeet Singh Chandiok)

Mint Froyo

Ingredients

150 ml plain Greek yogurt

¼ cup fresh mint

¼ cup honey

Method

Place all the ingredients in a food processor or blender and blend thoroughly.

Fill a silicone tray about ¾ full with the mixture.

Place in freezer for about 2 hours or until frozen all the way through.

(Recipe courtesy www.parsnipsandpastries.com)

Banana and peanut butter popsicles

Ingredients

950 ml plain yogurt

2 tbsp peanut butter

2 tbsp honey cup water

1 large banana

Dog biscuits

Method

Take yogurt, peanut butter, honey, water and the banana (chopped) and place them in a blender or food processor.

Purée ingredients together then pour into paper cups. Place dog biscuits in the cups of purée like you would a popsicle stick and then place them in the freezer.

(Recipe courtesy www.hartz.com)

Fruit bites

Ingredients

2 cups fruits (seedless watermelon, cantaloupe, banana, pineapple), pureed

1/2 cup plain Greek yogurt

1 tbsp parsley chopped

Method

Chop parsley.

Place mould on baking tray. Insert a small piece of parsley into the bottom then add a thin layer of plain Greek yogurt. Freeze for one hour.Fill the remaining space with fruit puree. Get creative and layer different flavours.

Freeze overnight or at least 4 hours.