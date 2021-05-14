Four summer recipes for your dogs

Four summer recipes for your dogs

Help your pooches beat the heat with these simple and wholesome dishes

Krupa Joseph
Krupa Joseph, DHNS , Bengaluru,
  • May 14 2021, 22:54 ist
  • updated: May 15 2021, 00:46 ist
Liver Ice Cream

Summer is here, and just like us, our little pooches would also love to cool down with the help of some ice-cold treats. Since dogs have a higher internal body temperature than us humans it becomes even more important to tweak their diets during the summer months to help them stay cool. Here are a couple of recipes that you can make at home to help your dog beat the heat. 

Liver Ice Cream

Ingredients

100 gms cooked chicken liver (alternatives: blended bananas, mashed sweet potato)

400 gms curd

Method 

Boil and puree the liver.

Whisk the curd until smooth.

Mix the liver and the curd till blended well.

Portion this out into 5 small bowls and freeze.

(Recipe courtesy Ishmeet Singh Chandiok)

Mint Froyo

Ingredients

150 ml plain Greek yogurt

¼ cup fresh mint

¼ cup honey

Method

Place all the ingredients in a food processor or blender and blend thoroughly.

Fill a silicone tray about ¾ full with the mixture.

Place in freezer for about 2 hours or until frozen all the way through.

(Recipe courtesy www.parsnipsandpastries.com)

Banana and peanut butter popsicles

Ingredients

950 ml plain yogurt

2 tbsp peanut butter

2 tbsp honey cup water

1 large banana

Dog biscuits

Method

Take yogurt, peanut butter, honey, water and the banana (chopped) and place them in a blender or food processor.

Purée ingredients together then pour into paper cups. Place dog biscuits in the cups of purée like you would a popsicle stick and then place them in the freezer.

(Recipe courtesy www.hartz.com)

Fruit bites

Ingredients

2 cups fruits (seedless watermelon, cantaloupe, banana, pineapple), pureed

1/2 cup plain Greek yogurt

1 tbsp parsley chopped

Method

Chop parsley.

Place mould on baking tray. Insert a small piece of parsley into the bottom then add a thin layer of plain Greek yogurt. Freeze for one hour.Fill the remaining space with fruit puree. Get creative and layer different flavours.

Freeze overnight or at least 4 hours.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

dog food
desserts for dogs

What's Brewing

$100 million club: Picasso's most expensive paintings

$100 million club: Picasso's most expensive paintings

1st genetically modified mosquitoes in US hatching now

1st genetically modified mosquitoes in US hatching now

Perseverance, Hope and a god: A history of Mars rovers

Perseverance, Hope and a god: A history of Mars rovers

Palaeontologists identify a new 'talkative' dinosaur

Palaeontologists identify a new 'talkative' dinosaur

Six more Covid-19 vaccines to hit Indian markets soon

Six more Covid-19 vaccines to hit Indian markets soon

Mosques disappear as China builds 'beautiful Xinjiang'

Mosques disappear as China builds 'beautiful Xinjiang'

He’s a Dogecoin millionaire and he’s not selling

He’s a Dogecoin millionaire and he’s not selling

Now you can own a part of any luxury product

Now you can own a part of any luxury product

Picasso painting sells for $103 mn in New York

Picasso painting sells for $103 mn in New York

 