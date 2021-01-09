Fruity flavours for the season

Strawberry Cake by Chef Aayushi Lakkar

Strawberry has always been a favourite for chef Aayushi Lakkar, founder of Chaska box.

She says, “Being a cake artiste, I have realised that this is a flavour which is admired by all age groups. So, we made a strawberry cake with its purée and for the filling, we have used a homemade strawberry compote which makes it different and flavourful. We have used fresh strawberries as garnish.”

Ingredients

1 cup flour

1 tsp baking soda

2 tsp baking powder

2 tbsp powdered

sugar

100 gms unsalted butter

200 gms condensed

milk

Strawberry purée

Strawberry essence

Milk 1/2 cup

Vinegar 1/2 tsp

A drop of pink colour (optional)

Method

Sieve all the dry ingredients together and keep it aside.

In a different with the help of hand blender or whisk cream the butter till it’s fluffy.

Add condensed milk, strawberry purée and essence to it!

Add the ingredients to it.

Slowly keep adding milk while mixing till it turns to a smooth batter.

Add vinegar to it.

Take two 7-inch cake pan and grease it with oil.

Line it with parchment or butter paper and then pour in the batter.

Pre-heat the oven at 180 C

Once preheated bake it for 25 to 30 mins.

White chocolate strawberry mousse by Chef Nikita Peswani



Chef Nikita Peswani fell in love with mousse because of strawberries. She says, “Many years ago, I made mousse for the first time using strawberries. It somehow became my favourite dessert. It’s easy to make and does not require baking.”

Ingredients

125 gm Digestive biscuits

3-4 cups Butter

150 gm Strawberry

1/4 cup Sugar

1/2 tsp Gelatin

1 tbsp Cold water

100 gm White Chocolate

75 gm Cream

200 gm Whipped cream

Method

Blitz the biscuits along with melted butter. Use a 6-inch springform pan and evenly spread this on the base.

On low heat boil chopped strawberry with sugar until the sugar is dissolved and strawberries are slightly soft.

Let it rest and then blend.Let the gelatin bloom in cold water and add the first batch to the strawberry puree.

Melt the white chocolate with cream and make a ganache, add the second batch of bloomed gelatin to this.

Whip the whipped cream to medium peaks and divide in two portions.

Add white chocolate mix to one batch and strawberry puree to the other. Pour in the mixtures into the pan, one after the other and let it set overnight.

Add some fresh berries on the top, cut and serve.