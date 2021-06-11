Fusion recipes for the experimenter in you

If you love international cuisines just as much as your desi ones, Gautam Lakshmeesha’s innovative fusion recipes is all you need.

Penne Pasta in Makhni Sauce

Ingredients

1 1/2 cups penne

5-6 floret broccoli

1 red capsicum

1 yellow capsicum

5 tbsp olive oil

1 onion, sliced

Salt to taste

5-6 black peppercorns, crushed

2 cinnamon

2 green cardamoms

1 tbsp garlic paste

1 tbsp ginger paste

3 cups tomato puree

1 tbsp red chilli powder

2 green chillies, chopped

1 tbsp garam masala powder

1/2 tsp Kasoori methi, crushed

2 tbsp honey

1 cup fresh cream

Method

Boil penne pasta in four cups of water for eight to twelve minutes. Drain the water and add one tablespoon of olive oil and spread gently.

For the Makhni sauce: Heat another pan with two tablespoons of olive oil and add cinnamon, green cardamoms, ginger and garlic paste and sauté. Later, add tomato puree to the sauce and stir for two minutes.

Next, add red chilli powder, garam masala, green chillies, salt, and half cup of water to the sauce and allow it to cook.

In another pan, heat two tablespoons of olive oil, add onion and sauté till golden brown. Throw in some carrot, broccoli, and stir thoroughly. Add cooked penne to the mixture and mix gently.

To the sauce, add crushed black peppercorns, yellow and red capsicum, salt and toss until blended. Furthermore, combine the sauce with crushed kasuri methi, honey and some fresh cream.

Pour the remaining cream into the pasta, pour the Makhni sauce on it and serve hot.

Schezwan dosa

2 cups idly dosa batter

1 onion

1/4 cup carrot

1/4 cup capsicum

1/2 cup cabbage

2 tsp garlic

2 tbsp spring onion

(green part)

2 tsp spring onion

(white part)

3 tbsp Schezwan sauce

Butter

Salt to taste

1 tbsp oil

Method

For the vegetable mixture: Heat oil in a pan. Add white spring onion, garlic, and stir until it turns transparent.

Now, combine carrot, cabbage, and capsicum and allow it to cook until the vegies turn soft. Once done, add two teaspoon of Schezwan sauce to the mixture and salt according to taste. Furthermore, sprinkle some green spring onions on top for garnishing. Next, heat the tawa and spread the dosa batter evenly. Just when it’s half cooked, spread the Schezwan sauce on top along with some butter.

Place the vegetable mixture on top of the dosa, roll and cut it into pieces (if necessary) and enjoy.

Indian naan pizza

1/2 tsp sugar

1/2 tsp dry yeast

1 cup refined flour

1 tbsp fresh curd

1 tbsp melted ghee

Salt to taste

1 1/2 tsp black sesame seeds

3 tbsp pizza sauce

3/4 cup capsicums, sliced

1/2 cup sliced and blanched baby corn

1/2 cup onion, thinly sliced

3/4 cup mozzarella cheese

3 tsp butter

Method

Mix sugar, yeast and five tablespoons of warm water in a bowl and set aside for 10 minutes.

Add curd, salt, sugar, yeast mixture into the refined flour and start kneading the dough until soft.

Cover the dough and let it prove until it raises in volume for about 30 minutes

Deflate the dough and cut it into three equal portions. Now, start rolling the dough flat on a board and sprinkle some sesame seeds over it.

Next, heat a tawa and place the rolled-out naan dough with the sesame sprinkled side facing downwards. Turn the dough once it puffs and cook on the bottom.

Once both sides are cooked well, put the naan on flame until golden-brown.

Place the naan on the tawa on low flame and spread the pizza sauce evenly. Now arrange the capsicums, baby corn and onion pieces according to your preference.

Sprinkle quarter cup of grated cheese over it. Spread butter and allow the naan to cook on low flame until the cheese melts.

Cut the Indian naan pizza and serve.