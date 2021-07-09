Going nuts over groundnuts

Groundnuts have an array of nutrients comprising healthy fats, proteins, fibre, vitamin B3 and B6, and minerals. It has immense health benefits, including regulating diabetes, weight management, and lowering the risk of heart diseases.

Groundnut/peanut chikki

Ingredients

1 cup groundnuts(165g)

3/4 cup powdered jaggery(100g)

1/2 tablespoon ghee

1 tablespoon water

Method

Roast one cup groundnuts for around two minutes.

Let the roasted groundnuts cool for a few minutes.

Peel off the outer skin and keep it aside.

Place the kadai on flame and add one tablespoon of water and jaggery powder to it.

Stir the above ingredients for at least five minutes on high flame, till they melt.

Add roasted peanuts to the stirred ingredients and mix well till they nicely combine.

Apply ghee to the plate and pour the combined mixture into it by spreading it equally.

Cut the mixture using a knife into different square pieces after cooling it for half an hour and serve.

(Nutrients (per piece): energy: 79

calories, carbohydrates: 9.7 grams

protein: 2.1 grams, fat: 3.9 grams, and fibre: 0.7 grams, cholestrol:0 grams. The dish is also rich in vitamin A and E, minerals such as calcium, magnesium,

phosphorus, sodium and potassium)

Dates and groundnut/ peanut laddu

Ingredients

Dates (600g)

Roasted peanut (400g)

2 tablespoons of ghee

4 tablespoon dry coconut powder

Method

Remove seeds from the dates, make a paste using the mixer and pour that into a vessel.

Add 400 grams of roasted peanuts and four tablespoons of dry coconut powder to the paste in the vessel.

Mix all the above ingredients to make a dough.

Apply ghee to your palms and roll a small portion of the dough.

Make small round-shaped laddus after the rolling process.

Healthy dates and groundnut laddus are ready to be served.

(Nutrients, per piece): energy: 46

calories, carbohydrates: 5.2 grams,

protein: 3 grams, fat: 2.8 grams. The dish is also rich in vitamin A and

minerals such as calcium, iron,

magnesium, potassium, and zinc)

Flaxseed almond groundnut/peanut laddu

Ingredients

1 cup powdered roasted

flak seeds

1/2 cup roasted powdered Almond

1/2 cup roasted powdered peanut

1/4 cup honey

1 teaspoon ghee

Method

Take a vessel and pour all the powdered ingredients such as flak seeds, almonds, peanuts into it.

Add 1/4 cup of honey to the above mixture. Mix all the ingredients thoroughly and make a dough.

Apply ghee to your palms and roll a small portion of the dough.

Make small round-shaped laddus after the rolling process.

Nutritious flax seed almond groundnut laddus are ready to be tasted.

(Nutrients, per vada: energy: 105

calories, carbohydrates: 11.6 grams, protein: 2.9 grams, fibre: 1.5 grams.

The dish is also rich in Omega 3)