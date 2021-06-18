Goodness of rose petals

Most flowers are rich in vitamin C and that explains why people have always found ways to add edible flowers to their cuisine. There are numerous health benefits of consuming rose petals. They exert a positive effect on your mind, body, skin and nutritional value.

Metrolife shares with you a list of health and beauty benefits.

Weight loss

Genus Rosa is a natural ingredient that helps in weight loss. The flower’s petals in their natural form or as a part of a mixture will help to clear toxins from your body and improve metabolism. Consuming rose petals also satiate your craving and prevents you from eating more.

Tip: Rose tea is a great habit to inculcate in your daily routine. Add 10 to 15 rose petals to a pot of boiling water and wait until the liquid turns pink. You can also add some honey and cinnamon powder to the solution for that extra kick. Drink this tea regularly, preferably in the morning, to shed extra fat.

Stress-release agent

We all know that roses are not only pretty to look at, but they smell good too. It could be used as a great way to calm a stressed, overthinking mind. If you are feeling low, a bath with rose petals or rose flavoured beauty products will melt all your stress away, leaving you feeling uplifted, relaxed and comforted.

Tip: Make a hot water bath and sprinkle some rose petals. The heat helps in releasing the fragrance from the petals leaving your bathroom infused with the sent of the latter.

Full of antioxidants

This water-rich antioxidant is packed with vitamin C, which prevents cell damage that improves immunity, prevents skin cells against free radicals that cause signs of aging and fight towards increasing collagen production.

Tip: For bouncy, firm and nourished skin, keep an eye out for beauty products that contain rose petals or try making DIY recipes. Using rose water as toner also helps you with acne, it contains anti-bacterial properties that will dry out the breakouts.

Beneficial for eyes

Using rose water on the eyes provides anti-inflammatory and antioxidant benefits. If you keep rose petals on your eyes, it will bring down the irritation, if there is any.

Tip: Take a cotton pad and spray a generous amount of rose water on it. Place it on your eyes and relax for 20-30 minutes.

Doing this will not only cool your eyes, it will also leave you feeling rejuvenated and fresh.