Groups connect running to  pandemic-relief campaign

Many groups in Bengaluru are using their passion for running to raise funds for families affected by the pandemic.

The Bangalore Runners Group is an umbrella organisation that brings together a host of groups such as Soles of Bangalore, Runners High, Pacemakers, Jayanagar Jaguars, and Team Miles Ahead. Spread across the city, the runners contribute to Sai Viswanath Trust, founded by Santhosh Padmanabhan, member of Runner’s High. With the help of NGOs, the trust identifies families in need and delivers food packets to their homes.

“People living in Ramanagara preferred ragi, while people in Nandini Layout prefer wheat flour. We try to sustain each family for at least a month and a half,” says Santosh. Madhukar V K runs with Soles of Bangalore. He plans to run 225 km in 20 runs between July 1 and 31. “I will follow all required safety measures... Sponsorship per kilometer is Rs 200. You may sponsor 1 km, 2 km, or 5 km. There is no higher limit,” he has written in an appeal to his friends.

Madhukar has been running every day since July 1 early in the morning.

Magic of 20

Move2Feed is a campaign in which each member runs 20 km every day.

“We started off with 20 runners, but anyone can join the campaign. Our goal is to raise Rs 20 lakh, and so far we have raised around 15 lakhs,” says Dharmendra Kumar, running enthusiast. The group spends 1,000 to help a family and Rs 20 lakh will help 2,000 families. “The government works with people who can show documentation. We don’t work that way. If we identify a family in need, we help them,” he says. Kannada actress Suman Nagarkar is one of those running for the cause. “I’ve participated in many marathons, but this is the first time I am doing it for a cause,” she says.