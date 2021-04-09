India has a large number of companies that sell leather which is ethically sourced and handcrafted by skilled artisans. They are genuine, sustainable and handmade with love. Metrolife is here to take you on a journey of making handcrafted leather bags.

The approach

“We believe in quality over quantity and refrain from mass manufacturing. When you make products according to requirements, you are not only saving resources but are also producing minimum to less wastage,” says Ramya Hari Madhavan, owner of Hydes studio. “When I was exposed to the leather industry, I was fascinated by the smell and feel of it. Handcrafted leather bags, as the name suggests, are hand-cut and crafted precisely with much attention and details adding an emotional and personal quotient to it,” she aads.

Sourcing of leather

To ensure that the leather is sourced responsibly and ethically, companies like Hydes Studio work with the factories that are certified by Leather Working Group (LWG), an internationally recognised certification. LWG not only provides details on the origin of the leather you are working with but also makes certain that the leather is just a by-product of the meat export industry, making sure no animals are harmed in the process. Furthermore, the effluent produced goes through the reverse osmosis process and is used for irrigation.

Why handmade?

Rishu Kumar, founder of The Leather Chef, says that the traditional crafting methods are employed to create relatable and durable goods that are built to last for a lifetime as stitching technique is not just a part of the process, but is one of the main features of the design. “Definitely machine sewing is the best way for mass production and is perceived to achieve the best quality. But a hand-stitched piece provides a stronger and durable construction,” he says.

“Each handmade product represents the hard work, creativeness and beauty of craftsmanship. When you support small homegrown businesses, you are

supporting the artisans who bring life to the industry,” he adds.

Hand-stitching Vs Machine-stitching

Rishu says that hand-stitching is done with only two needles and waxed linen thread. To create each stitch, the entire piece has to be pierced through with an awl, then the thread runs back and forth on either side of leather in what is called a ‘saddle stitch’.

For machine-sewn, ‘lock-stitch’, two separate spool of thread are used. A sewing machine pierces the piece with the needle and passes a small loop of thread through the top of the leather which interlocks with the thread from the bottom of the leather.