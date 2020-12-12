Homegrown apps that are replacing TikTok

As the Trump administration continues it’s tirade against TikTok in the US, Indian users have been living without it since June. Even with all its flaws, the kind of popularity the app enjoyed was undeniable. When the government pulled the plug, it deprived users of entertainment, an alternative media source, and for many, income.

Other apps are stepping in to fill the vacuum the ban left behind. Here are a few of them:

Roposo

Launched in 2013, the short video platform that has garnered many users instantly after the ban. It caters largely to a young audience, from teenagers to young adults. The app can be used in English, Hindi and regional languages such as Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Gujarati, Punjabi, Marathi and Bengali.

Mitron

Mitron, launched earlier this year, is a short video app and social platform. It is user-friendly and easy-to-use for all ages. It offers hands-free recording and editing tools. Mitron provides content in Hindi, English, Kannada, Punjabi, Bangla, Tamil and Telugu.

Chingari

Similar in design to TikTok but homegrown, app tries to lure influencers with money, offering cash prizes for those who participate in talent hunts.

The app recently announced its partnership with Thrace Music, an international record label, which will allow the app to provide a bigger catalogue of music for its content creators.

Trell

The lifestyle-vlogging app allows users to share their experiences, recommendations, and reviews across various categories including health and fitness, beauty and skincare, travel, movie reviews It allows users to create three to five minute videos in their native languages along with a ‘shop’ feature that lets them purchase the products featured in the vlogs. Additionally, the platform also allows users to earn rewards, goodies and vacations through its interface.

The platform works in Marathi, Kannada, Bengali, Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

Josh

The local language content discovery platform Dailyhunt launched Josh, the short video app, in July.

The app features bite-sized videos of 120 seconds across categories such as dance, yoga, cooking and more.