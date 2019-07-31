How to know if your pet is ill

When you’re a pet parent, you’ll be the first one to notice when something is off with them. One of the first signs your pet exhibits when sick is they are quieter and eat lesser than the usual.

When noticed that they are indeed sick, most pet parents make the mistake of giving them human medicine which is harmful.

However, keeping an eye on your pet and knowing when they need to be taken to the veterinary hospital can help them avoid major diseases or get better soon.

Tick fever or fever as we know is the most common sickness that your pet is prone to have. Dr Nitin Pandey of Cessna Lifeline explains, “Dogs can get fever if they are bitten by a tick. Anything from a single bite to ticks living on your pet can cause them to catch a fever. The initial sign is when their appetite comes down and don’t respond to commands that they normally follow.” In severe cases, it could also lead to vomiting and upset stomach.

Parasite infections from a tick bite are common and a serious problem that many don’t notice. “Even after the treatment, your pet will still continue to be the host of the parasite. The animal will clinically improve though,” says Dr Nitin.

If you notice blood in the urine or stool, bleeding from the nose or that they have joint pain, it could also be because of the tick fever.

He adds that there isn’t the right drug available in the country to cure this problem completely. “However, if parents are willing to get the tablets from the US or countries where it is available, we will go ahead with the procedure. Otherwise, we tend to manage with the alternative medicines available in the market, which does not cure the parasite infection completely. We usually use triple antibiotic medicines with a combination of others; it depends on the pet though,” he concerns.

Your pets can also be highly diabetic, especially because of the lifestyle they lead. Dogs are insulin-dependent and they don’t respond to oral medicines. Veterinarian Dr Lohith explains, “The clinical symptoms of a diabetic pet is the same as humans. Initially, they will drink more water and have excessive urination. They will also eat a lot. Having said that, these are symptoms mostly ignored as it doesn’t seem out of the ordinary.”

In the case of kidney damage, the pets will drink more water and urinate excessively. As time passes, they will eventually vomit and not eat food.

Call the doctor

It’s important to understand these signs and symptoms and take your pet to the hospital immediately for a blood test. The blood test will help you determine what is wrong and start treatment accordingly.

Don’t delay taking your pet to the doctors as internal bleeding can cause severe damage.

Change in diet

It’s not necessary to change your pets’ diet if you find them to be unwell. However, if they are on medication, it’s advised to go for a recovery diet food as recommended by the doctor.

How can you prevent this?

There are tablets your pets can take to avoid ticks. Regular body check-ups and bathing will help them stay healthy.