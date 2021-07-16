How to make yum pancakes with a healthy twist

Whole wheat and Banana pancake

Ingredients

2 bananas, very ripe

2 eggs

½ cup whole-wheat flour

¼ cup almond milk

½ tsp baking powder

¼ tsp salt

Oil spray

1 cup fruits (of your choice)

Honey or syrup (optional)

Method

Mixing: Mix bananas, eggs, flour, salt, milk, and baking powder. Blend to a smooth mix.

Cooking: Coat a non-stick pan with oil and heat to medium temperature. Add four tablespoons of pancake mix and cook until it’s brown on one side. Flip and cook similarly on the other side. Repeat with the rest of the mixture.

Serving: Serve with the fresh fruit and drizzle with a small amount of honey if you wish.

(Recipe courtesy:

dominicancooking.com)

Oatmeal pancake

Ingredients

2 tablespoons canola oil or melted and cooled unsalted butter or melted and cooled coconut oil

¾ cup non-fat plain Greek yoghurt

½ cup non-fat milk

2 cups old-fashioned oats divided (or quick oats; do not use steel-cut or instant)

2 large eggs

3 tablespoons pure maple syrup

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 tablespoon baking powder

½ teaspoon kosher salt

½ cup mix-ins of choice: toasted chopped nuts chocolate chips, blueberries, or diced fresh or dried fruit (optional)

For serving: pure maple syrup butter, or any of your favourite pancake toppings

Method

If you’d like to keep the pancakes warm between batches, place a rack in the centre of your oven and preheat the oven to 200 degrees F.

Place the oil, Greek yoghurt, milk, 1 ¼ cups oats, eggs, maple syrup, vanilla, cinnamon, baking powder, and salt in a blender.

Blend until the batter is smooth, stopping to scrape down the sides of the blender as needed. Continue blending until you don’t see any remaining bits of oats.

Stop the blender, then stir in the remaining ¾ cup oats and any desired mix-ins. Do not blend again. Let the batter sit for 10 minutes while you heat the skillet/griddle and prep any toppings.

Heat a large non-stick skillet or griddle over medium-low heat. Lightly butter or oil the pan if needed (some non-stick pans do not need this).

Once the skillet is hot, drop the batter by quarter cup full into the pan. Let cook gently for three to four minutes on the first side, until the pancakes look dry at the edges and small bubbles form on top.

Gently flip, then cook on the other side for one to two minutes. They should look golden on both sides. If desired, transfer the pancakes to a baking sheet and keep warm in the oven between batches. Repeat with the remaining batter.

Serve hot, with desired toppings.

(Recipe Courtesy: wellplated.com)

Blueberry pancake

Ingredients

2 cups white whole wheat flour

4 ½ teaspoons baking powder

½ teaspoon kosher salt

2 large eggs

2 cups milk of choice

2 teaspoons maple syrup

2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract

1 heaping cup blueberries

(fresh or frozen)

Butter or cooking spray

Method

Combine the flour, baking powder and kosher salt in a medium bowl and stir until well combined.

Add the eggs, milk, maple syrup and vanilla to the bowl and stir carefully until everything is well incorporated and there are no streaks of flour left. Carefully fold in the blueberries.

Heat a large non-stick skillet (or two skillets if you want to make this go faster) over medium heat. Add butter or cooking spray.

Use a quarter cup measure (I spray it with cooking spray) and pour the batter into the skillet. (You can get three pancakes per pan in a 12-inch skillet)

Reduce heat to just below medium and cook the pancakes on one side until bubbles begin forming all over the tops of the pancakes.

Flip and cook for another minute on the other side, until set and cooked through.

Remove the pancakes from the pan and repeat with the remaining batter.

(Recipe courtesy:

familyfoodonthetable.com)

Pumpkin pancake

Ingredients

1 ⅔ cups old fashioned rolled oats (gluten-free if needed)

2 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

½ teaspoon allspice

½ teaspoon nutmeg

½ teaspoon ground ginger

¼ teaspoon salt

1 cup pumpkin puree

2 large eggs

¾ cup milk of choice

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1 tablespoon pure maple syrup

Oil for cooking

Serve with yoghurt maple syrup, and dark chocolate shavings (optional)

Method

Add the first seven ingredients to a blender or food processor and pulse until fine.

Add in remaining ingredients and process for a few seconds, then stop and scrape the inside of the blender. Blend again until well combined.

Heat a pancake pan over medium-low heat. Spray with cooking oil, then drop about a quarter cup of the pancake batter.

Make about three to four pancakes per batch or as much as your pan cat fit without overcrowding them. Cook for two to three minutes, until the batter, starts to bubble, then gently flip and cook for one to two minutes more.

Set aside on a plate and cover to keep warm. Repeat with the remaining batter, you should have about 10 pancakes.

Serve pancakes warm with yoghurt and dark chocolate shavings. Drizzle with extra maple syrup if desired.

(To make this vegan-friendly, use any non-dairy milk, and egg substitutes. For every one whole egg, you will need a quarter cup of egg substitute.)

(Recipe Courtesy:

healthyfitnessmeals.com)