How to prepare yourself to return to the office

Covid-19 challenged the world. Companies, employers and employees had to adapt to the new normal. But now that the pandemic is on the wane and schools, offices and public venues have opened up, we need to readjust our life again.

Metrolife spoke with experts on how to switch back to working from office.

People have got used to working from home so much so that many are experiencing anxiety thinking about travelling to work, says Dr Girishchandra, a psychiatrist. “When working from home, it is easier to be rude and say things which might upset others as you are not physically in front of them. Now that you will be facing people, you have to relearn those skills again,” he adds.

Effects that the pandemic has had on the mental health of certain individuals can diminish their quality of work, says Shamantha K, a psychologist.

“In order to have a smooth transition back to office, one must stay positive, understand their role in the workplace, work on building relationships, participate actively in tasks and celebrations, seek out mentors etc.,” she adds.

The psychological impact will vary from person to person, says Hritika Bhagat, an art therapist and life coach.

“While going back to office can be a pleasant experience for those who have been missing their workplace, for others, it can get quite overwhelming,” she says.

Give it time. “A new change can be exhausting and full of emotions, but give it time, you will get over it,” she adds.

Prepare mentally

Preparing your mind will help reduce anxiety, says Sushma Krishnan, a life coach. “Rehearse in your mind what you will do in the coming days — go to office, work there and come back. This way, you are more likely to follow the procedure faultlessly when you really have to live through it,” she adds.

Introverts may have enjoyed the comfort of their homes and may suddenly feel like being thrown into the ocean, she says.

“However, social skills need to be regained and it is one of the essential factors contributing to overall success. It also doesn’t mean that they need to keep aside their own inner strengths. Introverts just need to work on being more vocal in expressing their thoughts to ensure effective communication with their colleagues,” she explains.

Go to office

“An office space is a controlled environment. By control, I mean external distractions are reduced to a bare minimum, so you no longer have to constantly juggle between work and family as you would at home. By coming to the office, you can physically distance yourself from these distractions, says Sushma.

“Also, we humans need an environment which constantly challenges us to think out of the box, network with like-minded people and basically work together,” she adds.

Eat healthy

The Covid-19 crisis taught the world why eating healthy is important for immunity, why good hygiene practices are essential to fight germs and viruses, and why 10 minutes of yoga, meditation or art is vital for mental health, says Hritika.

“One should continue these good practices as it is beneficial for both the body and brain,” she states.