I am just a regular guy who got lucky, says Alan Walker

Alan Walker (22) is a British-born Norwegian artiste and record producer, who rose to fame after his 2015 single ‘Faded’. He released his debut studio album, ‘Different World’, in 2018. He has since gained the No 17 spot on DJ MAG Top 100.

He was in India as part of the ‘Aviation Tour’ with Sunburn Arena to South Asia. Metrolife caught up with the artiste...

You were only 17 when you released ‘Faded’ and it almost instantly became a hit. What was that like for you?

I never expected it to turn out the way it did. I was overwhelmed and excited — and then all the hard work began, which has led me to where I am today.

Did you always want to be a musician?

Not really. Music just happened for me after ‘Faded’. Before that, I wanted to be a graphic designer. I would still love to pursue that profession.

What’s the idea behind your trademark hoodie-and-mask look?

It symbolises unity and the idea that anyone could be ‘Alan Walker’. I am just a regular guy who got lucky, and that’s the idea behind it.

You were born in England and moved to Norway when you were very young. Do you visit England often?

Not as often as I would like to, but my heart will always belong to England in some ways.

You just finished touring China and Norway. How was your experience?

Simply amazing.

What do you enjoy about performing in India?

I always look forward to the crowd. I love the Indian vibe and the people.

Who inspires you?

In my everyday life, my friends, family and girlfriend inspire me to do better and keep working. As for music, I look up to artistes like Hans Zimmer and Martin Garrix.

Any projects in the pipeline?

I am currently working on my next single. Can’t tell you more, but it’s going to be a great one.