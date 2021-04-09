I hope to write and compose my own music soon: Asees Kaur

Asees Kaur began her journey through various music reality shows has become a household name in the Bollywood and Punjabi music industry. With hit songs like 'Bolna', 'Nai Lagda' and 'Pachtaoge', Asees is leaving a mark in the industry as a playback singer. She opens up to Metrolife about her latest single, future plans, her love for Bollywood and much more.

What made you choose the song ‘Galat’?

When I first heard the rough version of the song, it really touched my heart. The beautiful lyrics by Raj Fatehpur really spoke to me and right from the beginning, I knew that I wanted to sing this song. It’s a very relatable song irrespective of what phase of life you’re in.

You’re also a part of the music video for the song. How do you feel about being on camera?

Honestly speaking, I’m not a huge fan of being in front of the camera. I’d rather just stick to my role of being a singer. I only choose to star in music videos when the song is extremely special to me and ‘Galat’ is one such song. However, I’m not acting in the video, instead, the story behind the song is beautifully depicting by two great actors Rubina Dilaik and Paras Chhabra.

You’ve released a lot of music throughout the pandemic. How was that experience for you?

It was a completely new experience. I got to learn so many new things about creating music.

Honestly, I didn’t want to take a break because in these tough times we all need a little escape and music is my escape and for many, listening to my music is their escape. So yes, I’m just happy that I could churn out tunes and that people appreciated them.

Do you have a preference between film industry songs and non-film songs?

My dream job ever since I was a kid was to become a playback singer, so yes, I do have an affinity towards singing film industry songs. But I also feel non-film music is also equally important, it allows you to be more creative and experimental and acts as a great vehicle to get your personal vision to the listeners.

Do you plan to write and compose your own music?

Yes, that’s definitely on the agenda. But, sadly due to my workload, I haven’t been able to do it yet. I’m hoping I get to take up these projects and release them this year.

Any exciting projects you’re working on?

I have a few film songs in the pipeline. But unfortunately, due to the rising cases in Maharashtra, everything has gone a little haywire. Hopefully, cases reduce soon and we should be able to get back to work safely.