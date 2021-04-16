'I’ve never planned anything in my life'

Actor Kalyani Priyadarshan, daughter of director Priyadarshan, needs no introduction. She has acted in Telugu films like ‘Hello’, ‘Chitralahari’ and ‘Ranarangam’, Tamil film ‘Meera’ and Malayalam film ‘Varane Avashyamund’. Kalyani was noted for her bubbly role in the pandemic film ‘Putham Pudhu Kaalai’ (Tamil).

Currently, she is busy between projects and endorsements, including one she shot for recently in the city, for Nescafe Sunrise.

In a candid chat with Metrolife, she reveals about her journey.

How was the lockdown year for you? And how different is 2021 looking?

There’s one thing I believe in: ‘If you want to make God laugh, tell Him your plans’. I’ve never planned for anything in my life, and I don’t plan on ever doing it.

Born to a much-celebrated director and a popular actor, does performing feel stressful? When you take up a project, what do you keep in mind?

I don’t have a checklist. One thing that matters for sure is the director. If the director feels like someone I can be in sync with then I know the shoot will go smoothly.

You’ve worked in the art department of filmmaking. How different is being behind the screen, compared to acting?

I’ve worked behind the scenes (art department) and it’s definitely a different ball game. My dream is to direct a movie one day. But that’s a long way away.

Having worked with your father (Priyadarshan) in ‘Marakkar’ and the likes of Mohanlal, how challenging or interesting was the experience?

In regards to working with family, I’d say both of us (dad and I) were more stressed than usual. The amount of pressure on both of us was something else.

What are other films in the pipeline? How was shooting for ‘Hridayam’? Is there a project with Tovino Thomas lined up?

My social media note after we wrapped for ‘Hridayam’ sums up my time with the crew. It’s been some of the happiest days of my life. The film with Tovino... I believe in the old industry superstition of never announcing something until you sign on the dotted line

Is acting with star children any different from acting with other actors?

There’s no difference at all.

You’ve acted in Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam. Will you be seen in a Kannada film soon?

I love languages. So, I’m always keen on learning new ones. But I’ve come to realise that acting is easier when you’re well versed in the language.

It really helps you perform without inhibitions. As of now the only films I’m shooting and have officially signed on board are STR-Venkat Prabhu’s ‘Maanadu’ (Tamil) and Pranav Mohanlal-Vineeth Srinivasan’s ‘Hridayam’ (Malayalam).

Quick questions

Peace to you is — Living in the moment and not worrying about the future

If not an actor, you would have been — Something else, but definitely as a part of the film industry

Favourite holiday spot — Coorg

Must-haves in your bag — I honestly don’t carry bags except on flights. I’d rather walk around carrying just my phone and nothing else.