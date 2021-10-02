In the mood for some ice cream?

Metrolife puts together three creamy ice cream recipes, which will fix your mood in no time.

Vanilla choco chip ice cream

Ingredients

2 cups thickened cream

1 cup condensed milk

1 tsp vanilla extract

Waffle cones, to serve

A few choco chips for garnish

Method

To prepare the whipped cream, pour two cups of thickened cream into a blender and blend for about 40-50 seconds till the cream turns light and fluffy. Do not over-blend or the mixture will turn into butter.

Transfer the prepared whipped cream to a large mixing bowl. Furthermore, pour one cup of condensed milk making sure that the milk is cold or refrigerated for at least 30 minutes.

Add one tsp of vanilla extract and gently fold it without letting the air into the whipped cream. Now, transfer the mixture into an airtight container and close it thoroughly.

Freeze the mixture for at least five hours or until it sets completely. Next, take a scooper and scoop up the vanilla ice cream onto a waffle cone (dip your scooper in hot water prior to scooping for ease).

Garnish with a few coco chips or choco syrup on top before serving.

(Recipe courtesy:

hebbarskitchen.com)

Tender coconut ice cream

Ingredients

1/2 cup tender coconut water

1 cup fresh cream

1/4 cup sugar, granulated

1 cup tender coconut meat

1/2 cup condensed milk

Honey, for glazing

Ice cream cone

Method

In a grinder or blender, grind tender coconut meat along with tender coconut water to make a puree. Now, add the full-fat cream, sugar and the condensed milk into the same jar and beat everything together till well combined.

Chop the extra tender coconut into small chunks and fix it into the coconut ice cream mixture.

Pour the mixture in a freezer safe bowl with a tight lid and freeze it for a minimum five or six hours. Once the ice cream is frozen, remove the bowl, scoop the tender coconut ice cream into a serving bowl. Drizzle some honey over it and a few broken ice cream cone pieces and enjoy.

(Recipe courtesy:

archanaskitchen.com)

Strawberry ice cream

Ingredients

1 1/2 cups strawberries, diced

2 tbsp honey

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1 tsp lemon juice

1 cup heavy whipping cream

1/2 cup half and half

1 tsp vanilla extract

Method

In a large bowl, mix strawberries, honey, sugar, and lemon juice. Allow it to sit for 15-20 minutes, or until the strawberries have released their juices.

Mash the mixture with a potato masher, fork, or pastry cutter until smooth. For a better result, you could use a blender or a food processor.

To the strawberries, mix heavy cream, half at a time, and vanilla extract. Stir till just combined.

Pour the mixture into your ice cream maker and churn for 15-20 minutes. You can eat the ice cream soft-serve, or freeze it in an airtight container for three to four hours to thicken it up slightly.

For best results, allow the ice cream to sit at room temperature for about five to 10 minutes to soften before serving.

(Recipe courtesy:

alattefood.com)