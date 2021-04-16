Influencer marketing strategy works in favour of the companies

Influencer marketing strategy is striking marketers around the globe simply because it’s one of the most efficient ways for a brand to get more visibility. Influencers are relatable and reachable and by partnering with them, brands have been able to not only increase their sales but also their digital presence. Metrolife spoke with three prominent influencers to find out how wristwatch companies have been using this strategy.

Deena Pinto (@skinnygirldiariez), luxury lifestyle blogger, says, “Most companies work on a barter system. Influencers get watches for free but are asked to share two to three posts, a few unboxing videos and links for a discount with our unique code. The code drives customers to take action immediately.”

Many brands such as Daniel Wellington has been able to capitalise on this strategy. Most companies use this method to reach more people and as they grow they start involving celebrities says Diksha Sharma (@diksha_04), marketer and digital content creator.

“The companies are very careful in choosing people that they pay for. Usually, they only pay influencers with a certain number of followers (more than 500k), and otherwise, it’s just a collaboration. The number of posts and stories are always negotiable based on your reach, audience and engagement,” she says.

People have placed orders for watches that she has promoted in the past. “It’s all about the appeal you showcase in your posts. You have to grab their attention,” she adds.

Anuja Pandey (@loftyspectrums), influencer and lifestyle coach, says that they are called ‘influencers’ because they have built up an audience, making it easier for the brands to gain trust through them. “The game plan is to penetrate at every level of the target audience. Big companies like Kenneth Cole, Titan and Raga are marketing seamlessly with this social media marketing campaign,” she

says.

According to her, influencer campaigns have helped make these brands familiar to the Indian public.

“It’s no longer about magazine ads and billboards. The secret to success is using social media icons and later switching to celebrities,” she adds.