‘It is important to give back to society’

Paul Dupuis, 52, is the MD and CEO of Randstad India, a recruitment company that works towards helping people realise their true potential. As part of the CSR initiative, Dupuis crafted ‘Randstad with Heart’, a programme that allows his to choose a cause they feel passionate about. “We then work towards promoting their cause, through engagements and fundraising,” says Dupuis.

As part of his efforts to raise funds, the company plans to participate in India’s biggest walkathon called Oxfam Trailwalker India where teams of four will be walking a distance of 100 kms or 50 kms within 48 hours or 24 hours. This event is slated for February 7 to 9.

Oxfam Trailwalker is touted as the ultimate team challenge, and it works towards the aim of changing lives, he says. “To be successful at what you do is admirable, but it’s equally important to give back to the society,” he explains. The challenge, he suggests, would also provide him the opportunity to spend quality time with his team members.