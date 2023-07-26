Jazz shownext weekend

Nandana Prajish
Nandana Prajish,
  • Jul 26 2023, 01:37 ist
  • updated: Jul 26 2023, 01:47 ist

On August 5 and 6, Chowdiah Memorial Hall will host a first-of-its-kind music show. Called ‘Always in the Mood’, the performance is by Kiara Academy of Performing Arts and is led by Wendy Dickson, the founder of the academy. The concert is a blend of multiple styles and genres of music and dance. 

Wendy’s annual shows have been a highlight of Bengaluru’s musical calendar since the academy’s first major outing in 2014, with an adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical ‘Joseph and The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat’. “This year, we’re focusing on jazz and groove, with a special tribute to the timeless Elvis,” shares Wendy. While jazz is the focus of the production, other genres like hip-hop, country, rock and pop will also be covered. The songs will be accompanied with dance performances across multiple forms such as ballroom, jive, west coast swing, contemporary and ballet.

The show will feature renditions of popular songs by iconic names like The Beatles, Ella Fitzgerald, Dolly Parton, Karen Carpenter and John Denver. They will also perform medleys of songs from well-known musicals like ‘Tick, Tick, Boom...!’ and ‘Hamilton’ in the show. 

August 5 and 6, 7 pm, at Chowdiah Memorial Hall, Malleswaram. Tickets online.

Jazz
Bengaluru

