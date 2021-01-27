Just out: A teenager’s mystery novel

A 13-year-old girl has just published a mystery and adventure novel.

Amrutha K, now an eighth standard student, wrote ‘The Book of Mysteries,’ two years ago. An avid reader, she says she put pen to paper when she had nothing else to do during a summer vacation. “My mom helped me bring all my stories together,” she says.

What Amrutha thought was an act of personal expression then went on to become a published book. Amrutha’s mother, Divya Krishnakumar, is a teacher. The book follows a group of young children who find themselves in a fantasy land after encountering a mysterious, large cactus tree. A huge fan of mystery and adventure, Amrutha’s favourite book is Agatha Christie’s ‘Murder on the Orient Express’.

Books take up much of her time, but she also likes playing music on the keyboard, badminton and dancing. She can’t stop talking about Rocky, her 10-month-old lab. Apart from being her constant companion, he is also the subject of all her writings now. “I have written about what he does, and how he has changed my life. I would love to create a whole book dedicated to him,” says Amrutha.

*The Book of Mysteries’ can be read at the Rotary Club Library, Shankara Park.