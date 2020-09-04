Karnataka: Academies to resume activities in open spaces

The Karnataka Nataka Academy plans to take its events, usually held in Ravindra Kalakshetra, to Kalagrama, near the Bangalore University Jnanabharathi campus.

“It has an open air space. The performances will keep pandemic protocols in mind. There will be a performance every weekend, by troupes from outside Bengaluru, as they are always eager to have shows here,” says Bheemasen R, chairman.

“We have tried to help our senior-most artistes. All of them were panicking with plays being stopped suddenly,” he says.

About 2,690 artistes have received Rs 2,000 each to tide over the pandemic. “It was hard to coordinate the details of beneficiaries online, and it took more than three months to assist them,” he says.

The academy is meeting on September 11 to discuss future measures and activities. The annual awards, usually presented in March, are yet to be given away. “Most of these awardees are seniors. We want to hold the function soon,” he says.

A script-writing competition will also be held in the coming months, he adds.

Music and dance

The Karnataka Sangeetha-Nritya Academy propagates classical art, conducts workshops, and documents the work of significant musicians and dancers. It also co-sponsors cultural events.

Anoor Ananthakrishna Sharma, chairman, says, “The government has given financial aid of Rs 2,000 to 2,489 needy artistes.”

The academy hasn’t received any grants since March, he told Metrolife. Online workshops and concerts will be conducted to help artistes in need. Not only popular artistes but also less known artistes will be given a platform, he says.

New initiatives

The Karnataka Yakshagana Academy gave a list of Yakshagana artistes to the Kannada and Culture Department, seeking help for around 1,500 artistes. M A Hegde, chairman, says they were given Rs 2,000 each.

“A series of interviews with artistes, called ‘Matina Mantapa’, will start soon. Artistes who are a part of the programme will be paid Rs 1,000,” he says.

Online performances are working. “We recently had a programme and had 10,000 viewers for it. This is much more than an audience which would be present for a show,” he says.

‘Will ask for more funds’

Karnataka Janapada Academy is seeking about Rs 3 crore by way of grants.

Manjamma Jogati, chairperson, says, “We received Rs 80 lakh in 2019 but have asked for more this year.”

‘Covid-19 situation led to shortage of funds’

The governing body of all academies, the Kannada and culture department, is aware of the problems.

S Rangappa, director, says, “Just a week after the lockdown was announced, we distributed food packets, with the support of Infosys, Iskcon, and other donors.”

Around 18,000 artistes from across the state, from all arts, were given Rs 2,000 each. The Covid-19 situation led to shortage of funds, which led to grants (which come by May) to come now.

“Compared to last year, we have received about Rs 40 crore less. We will conduct activities keeping in mind the financial constraints,” he says. In all districts, programmes will be streamed online.

“All our academies have started online workshops and activities,” he

says.

The department has requested tie ups with Jungle Lodges and KSTDC to encourage cultural performances for

tourists.

“Tourist groups will be small as there is a limited per cent of accommodation allowed now,” he says.

Do allocated funds lapse?

Bheemasen R, chairman, Karnataka Nataka Academy, says, “Once funds are allocated, they will not lapse or go back. For example, the funds allotted for the awards ceremony will not go back, and the event will be held.”