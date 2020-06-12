Prathibha Easwaran is a 23-year-old visual content creator and entrepreneur. “I have been painting, singing and writing since I was a kid. For me, it was a way to keep myself occupied while my parents were working,” she says.

Watching Disney stars growing up, she says, inspired her to pursue a career as a musician. However, life had other plans for her. “For whatever reason I didn’t get into any of the colleges I applied. I had a choice, to accept the truth or give up. I chose the former,”she says. Coming to terms with your failures will only help open up new and better paths that can help one grow. This, she says, is the message of inspiration she hopes to share with anyone who is struggling at the moment.

She joined CHRIST (Deemed to be University)to pursue a course in Journalism Honours. While she was not a fan of the course, her time here helped her discover her love for editing. She decided to drop out and began freelancing. She went on to pursue a degree in B Voc Visual Media and Film making from St Joseph’s College (Autonomous).

At the age of 22 she started a Media Production

Company called Tough Media Productions, which works with various brands such as Decathlon and ABinBev (Budweiser, Corona, Hoegaarden). She is also working towards creating her own brand through her YouTube channel and social media where she posts messages about self-development, her life, being creative and more. “In this world of stiff competition, one is bound to lose at some point, but that loss doesn’t define one’s worth. It’s only the key to continue the effort,” she shares.

You can follow Prathibha on Instagram (@prathi122) and on YouTube (@SumUpAwesome)