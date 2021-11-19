Mad over Maggi? Then try these recipes

It’s no secret that Maggi holds a special place in every Indian’s heart. On that note, Metrolife shares three different unusual but massively flavourful recipes to try at home.

Maggi noodles pancake

Ingredients

2 packet Maggi noodles

2 cup plain flour

1 cup water

1/2 cup onion, diced

1 1/2 cup tomatoes, diced

1 1/2 cup mushroom, thinly sliced

1 cup carrot, grated

1 cup cilantro, finely chopped

2 tbsp ground black pepper

1 tsp chilli flakes

1 tsp ginger

1 tsp garlic

Salt as per taste

Butter and oil for frying

Method

Break the Maggi noodles into small pieces and fry them till they are crisp and little brown. Now, prepare a slurry with plain flour and water till you get a thick consistency.

In a slightly large bowl, take the roasted noodles and add the ingredients one by one, that is, diced onion, tomatoes, mushroom, grated carrot, chopped coriander, diced ginger and garlic, ground pepper, chilli flakes and salt as per taste.

Combine the ingredients thoroughly and add the plain flour slurry to the mixture and mix again.

In a pan, add some butter and oil. Once the pan is hot, add two ladles of the above mix of noodles and shape them into a pancake. Cover and cook for 5 to 10 minutes.

Once the crust is formed under the pancake, reverse and cook the other side. Once done, serve with grilled tomatoes and sautéed mushrooms.

(recipe credit: foodopium.in)

Maggi cheese balls

Ingredients

1 tbsp whole wheat or cornflour

2 cup water

2 cheese cubes

1 Maggi noodles pack

2 tsp chilli flakes

2 tsp oregano

2 tsp mixed herbs optional

1 tsp black pepper

oil to fry as needed

Method

Take a bowl, add the cornflour or whole wheat flour. Now slowly add water till you get a running consistency and keep stirring until there are no lumps.

Now add 1/2 tsp black pepper, 1 tsp chilli flakes, 1 tsp oregano, and 1 tsp mixed herbs and combine thoroughly.

For the cheese balls: Grate the cheese cubes and add the remaining black pepper, oregano, chilli flakes, and mixed herbs. Now add the Maggi masala to it and blend them together to make a dough.

Divide it into small parts and makes round balls of it. Take out Maggi in a plate and crush it nicely.

Furthermore, take a cheese ball, dip it in the cornflour batter and coat it with crushed Maggi.

Heat the oil and fry the balls until they turn golden brown. Serve hot with tomato ketchup.

(recipe courtesy: maggirecipe.com)

Maggi crunchy noodle salad

Ingredients

Asian Sesame Dressing:

2 tbsp soy sauce

1 tsp sesame oil

2 tbsp white vinegar

2 to 3 tbsp olive oil

2 tsp sugar

Salad:

2 packets Maggi chicken noodles

Oil spray

2 cups green cabbage, finely shredded

2 cups purple cabbage, finely shredded

2 carrots, grated

Handful bean sprouts

2 green onions, finely sliced

Sesame seeds, optional

Method

Place the dressing in a jar and shake well. Meanwhile, preheat the oven to 160°C or 320°F.

Break noodles into large chunks, then place on a baking tray. Spray with oil, sprinkle lightly with the seasoning from the noodle packet and toss. Bake for 8 minutes until they turn light golden and crispy. Later, cool on a tray.

For salad: Toss the ingredients in a bowl and add most of the crunchy noodles. Pour over the dressing, then toss to coat.

Serve immediately, garnished with sesame seeds, if you like.

(recipe courtesy: 4alltaste.com)